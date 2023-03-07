Man Who Shot 2 Women, Including Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend, Is Returned To Hamilton County

A man who shot two women in Ooltewah, including his pregnant former girlfriend, has been returned to Hamilton County.

After the Jan. 30 shooting, 28-year-old Brian Alex Stone and another man carjacked a DCS va that had been transporting a convicted juvenile to a facility in West Tennessee. Stone was later captured in Marion County.

The Sheriff's Office said the two women were at a residence at 6405 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road when Stone walked in past one of the men and headed back to where the women were in a bedroom.

Detectives were told that Stone was angry about the fact that the women had gotten police involved in an earlier incident.

He began firing, hitting one woman in the leg and the other woman in the hip. The injury to the hip was a "through and through" shot.

The woman who was shot in the leg was carrying Stone's child.

Both women were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The men at the scene said when the shooting started, they went out a garage door and jumped a fence. They said Stone fired multiple shots at them as they ran.

Stone jumped another part of the fence and fled.

One of the men said he knew Stone only as "G-Way."

Stone was on probation on an aggravated assault charge.

He faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder.