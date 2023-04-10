Latest Headlines

Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, April 10, 2023

A concerned citizen reported that they had heard an explosion in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The noise was found to only be a power line issue and EPB was notified to respond.

Officers checked the well-being of a resident in the 4300 block of Cele Court. Everything checked out okay.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Cracker Barrel.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant after failing to appear in court on theft charges.

An officer checked the area around the 5900 block Howe Lane after dispatch received an unknown 911 call. Nothing was located.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive and transported them to the county jail on a failure to appear warrant from theft charges.

A lost cell phone was turned into the police department. The phone had been found in the 8600 block of Apison Pike.

A lost wallet was turned into police.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer responded to a disorder between siblings in the 4300 block of Cele Court.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

An alarm was activated at an empty business in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out okay.

A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver’s arrest on Collegedale warrants for vandalism and criminal trespass, a result of the Cele Court disorder that had been responded to earlier in the shift

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. One driver was transported to the hospital and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

Officers checked the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane after receiving reports of gunfire. Nothing was located.

Police responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after receiving reports of loud music. The residents were spoken to and agreed to turn their music down.

A business alarm was activated in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay.

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out okay.

Collegedale police assisted a busy sheriff’s office by checking a residential alarm in the 8200 block of Saddleback Circle. Everything checked out okay.

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out okay. 

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. An unlocked door was discovered and the building was checked. Everything checked out okay.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 4800 block of College Drive East. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

Collegedale police received an alert from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office regarding an individual walking in the middle of the railroad tracks in the rain towards Collegedale. Officers made contact with them and determined that they were not in any danger and asked them to stay off the train tracks for safety reasons.

A vehicle crash was reported in the Arby’s parking lot.

A Walmart shopper reported that they had lost their wallet somewhere in the store.

A resident reported that a suspicious vehicle with out of state tags had been driving slowly through the Barrington Country Estates neighborhood. The vehicle had left the area before officers arrived.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway led to the passenger’s arrest for an aggravated assault warrant out of Catoosa County. The fugitive was transported to the jail for extradition.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license.

A concerned citizen reported a possible house fire in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Officers met with the homeowner who had a wood pile burning and had a burn permit.

Collegedale police were requested to assist a busy Chattanooga police department and responded to a vehicle crash with entrapment in the 8100 block of Old Lee Highway.

Officers responded to a residential alarm in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. The alarm was found to be a malfunctioning unit.

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the passenger’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle stolen out of Florida was discovered in the Walmart parking lot and impounded.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a failure to appear warrant from a speeding ticket. They transported the individual to the jail.

An officer was dispatched to the Cracker Barrel regarding a possible crash that had occurred in the parking lot. Video footage showed that it did not happen at the Cracker Barrel.


Latest Headlines
Cleveland City Council Asked To Allow Cleveland Utilities To Go Into Broadband Business
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Metro Nashville Council Expected To Put Expelled Legislator Jones Back In House
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/10/2023

A concerned citizen reported that they had heard an explosion in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The noise was found to only be a power line issue and EPB was notified to respond. ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 3-9: HENDRIX MARSHALL DEWAYNE W/M 53 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY-FVA BARKER ANTHONY DEWAYNE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/10/2023
Easter Sunrise Service Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 4/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Roommates Stole His Laptop And Phone; Women Steal From Dollar Tree
  • 4/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2023
Opinion
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
Nashville Farce - And Response
  • 4/8/2023
The Dark Side Of Federal Relief
  • 4/10/2023
Keep Chattanooga Dollars In Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2023
He Has Risen
  • 4/8/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: DeSean Bishop Of Knoxville Karns Is Spring Sensation For Vols
  • 4/8/2023
Red Wolves Edge Knoxville For First Win Of The Season
  • 4/9/2023
UTC Golfers Win Again At Hoosier Collegiate Invitational
  • 4/9/2023
Volunteers Sought For Southern Amateur Tournament Held At The Honors Course
  • 4/8/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Drop Two In Alabama
  • 4/8/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
  • 4/10/2023
John Shearer: Touring Old Brainerd Junior High That Is Being Converted Into Community Center
  • 4/8/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
  • 4/10/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/10/2023
Hamilton County 9-1-1 Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Hamilton County 9-1-1 Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
  • 4/10/2023
Entertainment
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
  • 4/10/2023
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
  • 4/10/2023
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
  • 4/7/2023
Opinion
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
Nashville Farce - And Response
  • 4/8/2023
The Dark Side Of Federal Relief
  • 4/10/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
Brainerd High School Senior Maurquez Thompson Receives 1st Annual Carol Jenkins Barnett And Publix Community Service Scholarship
Brainerd High School Senior Maurquez Thompson Receives 1st Annual Carol Jenkins Barnett And Publix Community Service Scholarship
  • 4/9/2023
Elks Lodge Presents JROTC Award To Central High School Cadet
Elks Lodge Presents JROTC Award To Central High School Cadet
  • 4/9/2023
CSCC Holds 11th Annual Multicultural Fair
  • 4/7/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
  • 4/8/2023
No Bunny Compares To These Parkridge East Hospital Babies
  • 4/7/2023
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
  • 4/9/2023
Free Entrance April 22 At Point Park On Lookout Mountain In Celebration Of National Park Week
  • 4/7/2023
Southern Adventist University Professor Calls For Help In Spotting Invasive Spider In Southeast Regions
  • 4/7/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
  • 4/10/2023
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Obituaries
Sandra Blaylock Seifert
Sandra Blaylock Seifert
  • 4/10/2023
Laura Evelyn Trent
Laura Evelyn Trent
  • 4/9/2023
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
  • 4/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Simmons, Paul (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
  • 4/10/2023