Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A concerned citizen reported that they had heard an explosion in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The noise was found to only be a power line issue and EPB was notified to respond.

Officers checked the well-being of a resident in the 4300 block of Cele Court. Everything checked out okay.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Cracker Barrel.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant after failing to appear in court on theft charges.

An officer checked the area around the 5900 block Howe Lane after dispatch received an unknown 911 call. Nothing was located.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive and transported them to the county jail on a failure to appear warrant from theft charges.

A lost cell phone was turned into the police department. The phone had been found in the 8600 block of Apison Pike.

A lost wallet was turned into police.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer responded to a disorder between siblings in the 4300 block of Cele Court.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

An alarm was activated at an empty business in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out okay.

A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver’s arrest on Collegedale warrants for vandalism and criminal trespass, a result of the Cele Court disorder that had been responded to earlier in the shift

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. One driver was transported to the hospital and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

Officers checked the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane after receiving reports of gunfire. Nothing was located.

Police responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after receiving reports of loud music. The residents were spoken to and agreed to turn their music down.

A business alarm was activated in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay.

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out okay.

Collegedale police assisted a busy sheriff’s office by checking a residential alarm in the 8200 block of Saddleback Circle. Everything checked out okay.

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out okay.

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. An unlocked door was discovered and the building was checked. Everything checked out okay.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 4800 block of College Drive East. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

Collegedale police received an alert from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office regarding an individual walking in the middle of the railroad tracks in the rain towards Collegedale. Officers made contact with them and determined that they were not in any danger and asked them to stay off the train tracks for safety reasons.

A vehicle crash was reported in the Arby’s parking lot.

A Walmart shopper reported that they had lost their wallet somewhere in the store.

A resident reported that a suspicious vehicle with out of state tags had been driving slowly through the Barrington Country Estates neighborhood. The vehicle had left the area before officers arrived.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway led to the passenger’s arrest for an aggravated assault warrant out of Catoosa County. The fugitive was transported to the jail for extradition.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license.

A concerned citizen reported a possible house fire in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Officers met with the homeowner who had a wood pile burning and had a burn permit.

Collegedale police were requested to assist a busy Chattanooga police department and responded to a vehicle crash with entrapment in the 8100 block of Old Lee Highway.

Officers responded to a residential alarm in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. The alarm was found to be a malfunctioning unit.

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the passenger’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle stolen out of Florida was discovered in the Walmart parking lot and impounded.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a failure to appear warrant from a speeding ticket. They transported the individual to the jail.

An officer was dispatched to the Cracker Barrel regarding a possible crash that had occurred in the parking lot. Video footage showed that it did not happen at the Cracker Barrel.



