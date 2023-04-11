Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed On Wednesday

Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Wednesday, from 8 a.m.–3 p.m for installation of reflectors on the road.
Drivers should plan to use the W Road or Signal Mountain Blvd./Taft Highway to leave or access the mountain during this time.
An Oct. 24 trial date has been set in the Justin Whaley vehicular homicide case dating back to July 3, 2018, when James Patrick Brumlow was killed on a Soddy Daisy highway.
Criminal Court ... more
Duane Harris, 37, last seen in Chattanooga, is being sought by Knoxville Police for questioning about a murder that took place July 23, 2021.
Matthew Scott, Jr., 34, was found dead on Riverside ... more