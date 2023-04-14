Latest Headlines

Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday

  • Friday, April 14, 2023

The School Resource Deputy at Central High School was conducting a narcotics investigation involving a student on Friday, around 10:15 a.m. Once confronted, the student attempted to flee from the SRD but was quickly apprehended.

Upon searching the student, a loaded Glock 19 firearm was found in the waistband of the suspect.

The firearm was loaded with a total of 16 rounds, including one in the chamber. The student was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Unit. The student is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and carrying a firearm on school property.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The HCSO is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for our children and school staff. Today’s arrest represents the importance of having a School Resource Deputy in our schools and the relationships they maintain with our school staff and administrators. It is through these relationships they foster, mentor, and mitigate incidents like this, which threaten a safe and healthy learning environment.”

As this case pertains to a juvenile, no additional details are available at this time.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: The Next Challenge
Randy Smith: The Next Challenge
  • Sports
  • 4/14/2023
Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday
Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.2 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Recreation Improvements
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
CSTHEA Patriots Take 2 Games At Bledsoe County
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.2 Million
  • 4/14/2023

After a week-long trial in Nashville, a federal jury has convicted Karl Hampton, 65, of Chattanooga of 12 felony counts related to a scheme to defraud an elderly widow of over $1 million, announced ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Recreation Improvements
  • 4/14/2023

Recreation is an important part of the Lookout Mountain community, said Mayor David Bennett, at the April city council meeting. Recreation is included in the comprehensive plan that was developed ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Church Scammed Out Of $500 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/14/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Uses $50 Counterfeit Bill To Buy Cigarettes & Lighter; Someone Steals Man's ID And Runs Up $1,000 Bill
  • 4/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2023
Attempted Carjacking Charge At Birchwood Is Dismissed
  • 4/13/2023
PETA Says UTCOM Has Stopped Using Live Pigs In Training Programs
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life
  • 4/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Chicago And The Democrats
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Abbott Strikes Out 14 in Dominant Performance For Lookouts
  • 4/14/2023
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
  • 4/13/2023
Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts In 9-5 Loss To Braves
  • 4/13/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Travels To Govs Beach Bash At Austin Peay
  • 4/13/2023
Mocs Volleyball Welcomes Four Newcomers
  • 4/12/2023
Happenings
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts "Sculptures In The Sky" Community Event April 22
  • 4/13/2023
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
  • 4/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
  • 4/13/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/13/2023
Candlelighters Family Support Group Has 12th Annual Golf Tournament
  • 4/12/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Lee Percussion Ensemble Has Spring Concert Sunday
Lee Percussion Ensemble Has Spring Concert Sunday
  • 4/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion No. 2
  • 4/12/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life
  • 4/14/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
March Tennessee Revenues Are $174.5 Million More Than Budgeted Estimate
  • 4/13/2023
Sunbelt And Rains Insurance Rebranding To SBK Insurance
  • 4/13/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 17-21
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 6-12
  • 4/13/2023
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Student Scene
UTC 2023 Technology Symposium Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2023
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/14/2023
Lee Day Guests Win Scholarships
Lee Day Guests Win Scholarships
  • 4/14/2023
Living Well
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate Volunteer Week April 16-22
  • 4/13/2023
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 4/11/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Has Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 4/14/2023
New "No Wake" Zone In Effect On Section Of Fort Loudoun Lake
New "No Wake" Zone In Effect On Section Of Fort Loudoun Lake
  • 4/12/2023
2 Injured After Being Ejected From Off-Highway Vehicle
  • 4/11/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
  • 4/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
  • 4/13/2023
"Peace: How Are We Going To Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 4/12/2023
Obituaries
James A. "Jim" Rivers, Jr.
James A. "Jim" Rivers, Jr.
  • 4/14/2023
Jonathan Russell Knox
Jonathan Russell Knox
  • 4/14/2023
Betty Ann Card
Betty Ann Card
  • 4/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Pasley, Mary (Chickamauga)
  • 4/14/2023
Ross, Blanche Keener (Dalton)
Ross, Blanche Keener (Dalton)
  • 4/14/2023
Nelson, Todd (Dalton)
Nelson, Todd (Dalton)
  • 4/14/2023