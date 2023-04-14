Student Arrested For Possession Of A Firearm And Marijuana At Central High School On Friday

The School Resource Deputy at Central High School was conducting a narcotics investigation involving a student on Friday, around 10:15 a.m. Once confronted, the student attempted to flee from the SRD but was quickly apprehended.

Upon searching the student, a loaded Glock 19 firearm was found in the waistband of the suspect.

The firearm was loaded with a total of 16 rounds, including one in the chamber. The student was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Unit. The student is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and carrying a firearm on school property.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The HCSO is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for our children and school staff. Today’s arrest represents the importance of having a School Resource Deputy in our schools and the relationships they maintain with our school staff and administrators. It is through these relationships they foster, mentor, and mitigate incidents like this, which threaten a safe and healthy learning environment.”

As this case pertains to a juvenile, no additional details are available at this time.

