Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Dodson Avenue

A man was in critical condition on Friday afternoon following a shooting in the 3300 block of Dodson Avenue.
Chattanooga Police responded to the shooting at 4:54 p.m.
Officers found that a man sustained a life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are actively working the scene but few details have been confirmed.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.