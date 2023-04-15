Police Blotter: Panhandler Claims To Be Marine From Fort Bragg; North Market Walgreens Deals With Repeat Shoplifter

Police were informed of a man claiming stolen valor who had been panhandling near the Aubrey's at Northgate Mall. Police observed the man panhandling at the entrance of Northgate Mall near Highway 153. Police approached the man and he identified himself. He had a sign that identified himself as a homeless veteran. Police asked the man what branch he had served in and he said the Marine Corps. Police then asked him where he was stationed and he said Fort Bragg (an Army base). Police then asked him what the Marine Corps birthday was and he said he did not know. Police then told him he was trespassed from Northgate Mall (as the officer knows the property management of Northgate Mall does not allow panhandling on Northgate Mall property). The man left the scene. Police then met with a security guard from Northgate to record the man's trespass from the mall.



* * *

A man on Roselawn Drive told police he witnessed a man in a red shirt walking around the back of his home near an open shed. As far as he could tell, nothing was taken and he just needed to report the incident. Police did not locate the prowler.

* * *

Police were notified by security at Chatt Foundation, 727 E. 11th St., that they wanted a woman to leave the property. The woman was apparently getting into arguments with strangers and was not complying with security. Police spoke with the woman and she was ordered to leave, and she did so without causing any trouble.

* * *

A woman told police that at an unknown time, someone spray painted graffiti on the buildings at 314 Lindsay St.



* * *

Police observed a Hyundai Elantra parked at the corner of E. 17th Street/Fagan Street. The car had large amounts of dust covering the vehicle. making it appear it had been there for a while. The vehicle was stickered. Police will return in 48 hours to see if it has been moved, and if not it will be towed. The vehicle is currently not causing a traffic hazard.

* * *



Police observed a homeless man they recognized walking towards the train tracks west of 5000 Adams Road. Police approached the man and told him that all of the train tracks in Chattanooga are Norfolk Southern Property and that no foot traffic was allowed on them (per Norfolk Southern's trespass letter). The man then acknowledged and walked in the opposite direction.

* * *

A woman on James Avenue provided police with documents that said she was the legal guardian and has power of attorney for another woman. She said that a man has been stalking and harassing that woman. She requested the man be trespassed from that woman's home. Police attempted to make contact with the man at his residence on Shallowford Road, however no one came to the door.

* * *

Police observed a dark Hyundai Santa Cruz displaying Tennessee registration traveling southbound on Highway 153. Police paced the vehicle at 69 MPH in a designated 55 MPH zone. The vehicle exited Highway 153 SB on the Hickory Valley Road. Police initiated emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop in regard to the speed of the vehicle. The vehicle slow rolled and came to a stop. As police began to exit the patrol vehicle, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed. It was last observed merging onto Interstate 75 SB from Hickory Valley Road. Police did not pursue.

* * *

An employee at Walgreens, 110 N Market St., called police reporting that a man had just shoplifted some items. Police spoke with the employee, who said the man had stolen from the store the night before. The employee said the man had the same bag he had the night before, with several unknown items worth approximately $50, and that he had tried to steal three boxes of diapers, but dropped them and ran when confronted by the employee. The employee said he was worried this man would come back the next night as well. He said the store would prosecute for the theft, but the man seemed to know the locations of the cameras, so they had no effective camera footage.