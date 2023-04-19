Latest Headlines

Drowning Man, 20, Rescued From Swimming Pool Tuesday Afternoon

  • Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a 20-year-old man from drowning in a swimming pool Tuesday afternoon.

Ladder 13, Squad 13, and Squad 1 (Red Shift) were dispatched at 4:18 p.m. to the Midtown Ridge Apartments at 314 McBrien Road. They arrived on scene to find people screaming around the pool at the complex.

Ladder 13 Captain Carpenter was in command and jumped into the deep end, along with Lt. Rush (Squad 13). They had difficulty locating the victim because the pool had just been treated with shock, making the water extremely cloudy. Firefighter Burns and Firefighter Mai jumped in the pool to help look for the victim. They went back down to search the deep end of the pool again and in no time, Captain Carpenter and Lt. Rush came up out of the water with the victim. Other firefighters could not see anything from the edge of the pool due to the cloudiness of the water.

Everyone pulled the victim up and started CPR. Squad 13 and Ladder 13 personnel took the patient out to HCEMS Medic 11. Squad 1 rode in with Medic 11 to assist with patient care.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time, but a pulse was restored before arriving at the hospital.

Apartment maintenance personnel were looking for the victim before the CFD arrived on scene. Samuel Brown, a firefighter in Meigs County, jumped in the pool before Chattanooga FD units arrived attempting to locate the victim.

