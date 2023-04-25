Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Valet Driver At Read House Damages Customer's Vehicle; 3 Women Try To Steal Clothes Valued $6,439 From Kohl’s

  • Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A valet driver struck a pole while operating a man's vehicle at the Read House, 107 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Read House is taking care of all damages, but asked for a misc. police report to document the incident. The owner of the vehicle did not wish for a property damage report to his vehicle since everything that happened occurred on private property.

* * *

Police noticed a woman walking down Bonny Oaks with one shoe off and slumped over at the waist. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She said she did not need any assistance and was on her way to get some water. She said she is homeless and living in a camp near Heritage Baptist Church.

* * *

A man told police he was driving to work on Tunnel Boulevard when he came upon a tree that had fallen from the previous night's storms. He said that due to the location of the tree and it being dark out still, he did not see the tree until it was too late and his vehicle drove through the branches. The man was able to drive through the tree, but said his vehicle was all scratched up now. The man proceeded to work and made this report once he was off. The man said he plans to file a claim with his insurance. There were no injuries to report.

* * *

A man told police he is living across the street from the CARTA parking lot, 1398 Market St., temporarily, and he leaves his vehicle parked in the lot. He said he last saw the vehicle last Friday around 5 or 6 p.m., and when he got back to it this morning around 7 a.m., he discovered damage to it. The driver's side mirror had been knocked off and there were dents and marks on the door. He checked and there are no cameras pointing at his vehicle, but he said there are some in the lot in various places. He had no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A woman on Shamrock Drive told police she left her black nylon bag in the CARTA-go bus, which contained her eyeglasses, red Door Dash bag and brown jacket, although she read a text from a representative claiming she had retrieved her bag. She said she wanted a report to access the bus camera.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a man was walking in and out of the parking lot at 1816 Gunbarrel Road and believed he was checking door handles. The man told police he was searching for abandoned receipts with surveys on them. He didn’t have any local or extraditable warrants. He left on foot and said he was going to Walmart.

* * *

Police were called to Hooker Road where a man asked them to stand by while his housecleaner gathered her belongings. According to the man, he and the housecleaner had been arguing a lot for the past few weeks. She agreed to leave without hesitation.

* * *

While on patrol, police found a broken window to a patio door at the building that was formerly Big River Grill at 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd. Police cleared the building and found no one inside. Hamilton Place Mall members responded and boarded up the door.

* * *

An employee at Kohl’s at 1812 Gunbarrel Road told police three black females entered the store near closing time and proceeded to grab multiple racks of clothing. They passed all points of sale with the items, but when approached by loss prevention, dropped all items. The total value of items stolen and recovered was $6,439. None of the suspects were able to be identified, but the employee believes they are regulars that often shoplift from the location.

