Latest Headlines

5 Snared In Soddy Daisy Undercover Sex Sting Involving Minors

  • Monday, April 28, 2025

An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Soddy Daisy Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has led to the arrest of five individuals. 

On Saturday, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Soddy Daisy area, agents placed multiple decoy advertisements on websites known to be frequented by individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.  The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors and to rescue commercial sex victims, it was stated.

As a result, five people were arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Jail:

Scott Elliot (DOB 3/24/1988), Ringgold, Georgia: one count of trafficking for commercial sex act. Bond: $65,000.

Misty Harden (DOB 8/13/1981), Chattanooga: one count of aggravated prostitution, and one count of possession of Schedule 2 drugs. Bond: $45,000.

Hector Mendoza (DOB 10/29/1992), Chattanooga: one count of solicitation of a minor, and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond: $60,000.

Darwin Patterson (DOB 11/11/1972), Chattanooga: one count of promoting prostitution. Bond: $30,000.

Daris Eubanks (DOB 11/1/1975), Soddy Daisy: one count of solicitation of a minor, and one count of patronizing pProstitution of a Minor. Bond: $60,000.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. As a result of those investigative efforts, two individuals were recovered and received services through WillowBend Farms.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2025
5 Snared In Soddy Daisy Undercover Sex Sting Involving Minors
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
Comptroller Report Details Misapproprations By Former Director Of 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 4/28/2025
District 5-1A 2025 Baseball Awards Announced
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/28/2025
Individual Evades Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/28/2025
Breaking News
5 Snared In Soddy Daisy Undercover Sex Sting Involving Minors
  • 4/28/2025

An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Soddy Daisy Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking ... more

Comptroller Report Details Misapproprations By Former Director Of 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force
  • 4/28/2025

A report from the state Comptroller's Office said the former director of the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force misappropriated funds. Cody Smith was terminated in 2021. Here is the ... more

Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Firing At Catoosa Officer
Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Firing At Catoosa Officer
  • 4/28/2025

Travis Downie pled guilty in Catoosa County Superior Court to aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine between 4 and 28 grams, stalking, harassing communications and ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 4/28/2025
The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber
The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber
  • 4/27/2025
St. Elmo Residence Damaged By Fire On Sunday Morning
St. Elmo Residence Damaged By Fire On Sunday Morning
  • 4/27/2025
Earl Freudenberg: An Afternoon With Lulu Roman
Earl Freudenberg: An Afternoon With Lulu Roman
  • 4/27/2025
Home On Mark Twain Circle Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning
Home On Mark Twain Circle Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning
  • 4/26/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
  • 4/28/2025
The First 100 Days Of President Trump
  • 4/28/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/25/2025
Sports
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
  • 4/28/2025
Chattanooga FC Drops First Game Of The Season At Columbus Crew 2
  • 4/27/2025
Mike Poe Earns 100th Career Win In Capturing Cleveland Invitational Senior Title
Mike Poe Earns 100th Career Win In Capturing Cleveland Invitational Senior Title
  • 4/27/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball To Face Top Seed UCLA In NCAA Opener
  • 4/27/2025
Lookouts Shutout the Clingstones For Fourth Straight Win
  • 4/27/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
  • 4/28/2025
Red Bank Holds Cemetery’s Decoration Day After Upgrades Made
Red Bank Holds Cemetery’s Decoration Day After Upgrades Made
  • 4/26/2025
John Shearer: Pioneering And Unique Southside Art Studio/Residence For Sale For First Time
John Shearer: Pioneering And Unique Southside Art Studio/Residence For Sale For First Time
  • 4/25/2025
Gallery At Blackwell Spring Show And Opening Reception
  • 4/28/2025
1000's To Be Fed Thanks To Local Scouts Efforts
  • 4/28/2025
Entertainment
Scenic City Shakespeare Brings Much Ado About Nothing To Greenway Farm Park
Scenic City Shakespeare Brings Much Ado About Nothing To Greenway Farm Park
  • 4/28/2025
Jericho Brass Band Has Fiesta Concert May 5
Jericho Brass Band Has Fiesta Concert May 5
  • 4/27/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Scott Chase
  • 4/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Signups Underway For Chattanooga Boys Choir
  • 4/26/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
  • 4/28/2025
Dining
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
  • 4/24/2025
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
  • 4/23/2025
Business
Mountain Outfitters Returns To Its Roots With New Chattanooga Location
  • 4/28/2025
Periscope Pitch Night And Artist Entrepreneur Showcase Is May 7
  • 4/28/2025
Robert Hardin Appointed TAEBC Board President
Robert Hardin Appointed TAEBC Board President
  • 4/28/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: A Better Bathroom Starts With A Smart Plan
  • 4/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2025
Student Scene
Lee’s Brock Presents At Southeastern Theatre Conference
Lee’s Brock Presents At Southeastern Theatre Conference
  • 4/26/2025
47 Students Graduate From DARE Program
47 Students Graduate From DARE Program
  • 4/25/2025
Joint Budget Meeting Between County Commission And School Board Of Education Is Postponed
  • 4/25/2025
Living Well
Women’s Fund Of Greater Chattanooga Launches Community Input Survey
  • 4/28/2025
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
  • 4/25/2025
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
  • 4/24/2025
Memories
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Outdoors
Skillern Elementary Students Aid In Cleanup Of Trash From River
  • 4/28/2025
2025-26 Hunting Seasons Set At April Commission Meeting
  • 4/25/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Ode To The Worm
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Ode To The Worm
  • 4/25/2025
Travel
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Church
Greater Chattanooga Christian Services Hosts Annual Golf Marathon Fundraiser
  • 4/27/2025
VIDEO: Lulu Roman Gives Testimony In Interview With Earl Freudenberg
  • 4/28/2025
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
  • 4/25/2025
Obituaries
Anna Pat Cyrus
Anna Pat Cyrus
  • 4/28/2025
Margaret Caroline Hubbuch
Margaret Caroline Hubbuch
  • 4/28/2025
Lee Milleirons
Lee Milleirons
  • 4/28/2025
Government
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Lawsuit For Invasion Of Privacy Doesn't End If Plaintiff Dies
  • 4/25/2025
Maintenance Work Prompts Lane Closure On I-24 In Grundy County
  • 4/25/2025
Individual Evades Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/28/2025