Burglary Suspect Apprehended At Bradley County Golf Facility

Deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local golf course maintenance facility late Monday morning. Security footage captured two individuals behaving suspiciously near dumpsters on the property. This prompted a response and further investigation by deputies.

Deputies arrived at a nearby property where a white Kia was parked. Upon pulling into the driveway, a man was observed reaching into the trunk of the vehicle. As soon as the individual noticed law enforcement presence, he immediately fled on foot behind the residence, prompting a perimeter to be established. A K9 unit began tracking, and a drone was deployed to assist in the search.

Moments later deputies received a report that the suspect had returned to the golf course and was involved in an altercation in the parking area. The individual then attempted to enter a white GMC truck.

Employees at the golf course were able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived. The suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Swallows, was taken into custody without further incident. He admitted to attempting to enter the truck to evade deputies.

The white Kia and its displayed license plate were both found to be improperly registered, though not reported stolen at this time. The property and vehicle were processed by detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and additional evidence was collected from the scene.

Swallows has been charged with burglary, auto burglary and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Bradley County Jail.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said it "commends the swift response by its deputies, the effective coordination of its drone and K9 units, and the cooperation of community members in ensuring a safe and successful resolution."