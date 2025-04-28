Latest Headlines

Burglary Suspect Apprehended At Bradley County Golf Facility

  • Monday, April 28, 2025

Deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local golf course maintenance facility late Monday morning. Security footage captured two individuals behaving suspiciously near dumpsters on the property. This prompted a response and further investigation by deputies.

Deputies arrived at a nearby property where a white Kia was parked. Upon pulling into the driveway, a man was observed reaching into the trunk of the vehicle. As soon as the individual noticed law enforcement presence, he immediately fled on foot behind the residence, prompting a perimeter to be established. A K9 unit began tracking, and a drone was deployed to assist in the search.

Moments later deputies received a report that the suspect had returned to the golf course and was involved in an altercation in the parking area. The individual then attempted to enter a white GMC truck.

Employees at the golf course were able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived. The suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Swallows, was taken into custody without further incident. He admitted to attempting to enter the truck to evade deputies.

The white Kia and its displayed license plate were both found to be improperly registered, though not reported stolen at this time. The property and vehicle were processed by detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and additional evidence was collected from the scene.

Swallows has been charged with burglary, auto burglary and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Bradley County Jail.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said it "commends the swift response by its deputies, the effective coordination of its drone and K9 units, and the cooperation of community members in ensuring a safe and successful resolution."



Latest Headlines
Traffic Shift Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 24 Near Interstate 75
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
New All-Way Stop Implemented At W. 13th Street & Chestnut Street
  • Government
  • 4/28/2025
State Seeks To Introduce Jail Calls In Andre Grier Death Penalty Case
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
Burglary Suspect Apprehended At Bradley County Golf Facility
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2025
5 Snared In Soddy Daisy Undercover Sex Sting Involving Minors
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
Breaking News
Traffic Shift Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 24 Near Interstate 75
  • 4/28/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

State Seeks To Introduce Jail Calls In Andre Grier Death Penalty Case
  • 4/28/2025

Prosecutors said they plan to play up to 20 "jail calls" in the October trial of Andre Grier, who is facing a possible death penalty. Prosecutor Cameron Williams said detectives listened to ... more

Burglary Suspect Apprehended At Bradley County Golf Facility
  • 4/28/2025

Deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local golf course maintenance facility late Monday morning. Security footage captured two individuals ... more

Breaking News
5 Snared In Soddy Daisy Undercover Sex Sting Involving Minors
  • 4/28/2025
Comptroller Report Details Misapproprations By Former Director Of 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force
  • 4/28/2025
Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Firing At Catoosa Officer
Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Firing At Catoosa Officer
  • 4/28/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 4/28/2025
The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber
The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber
  • 4/27/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
  • 4/28/2025
The First 100 Days Of President Trump
  • 4/28/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/25/2025
Sports
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
Randy Smith: AAU Basketball Needs House Cleaning
  • 4/28/2025
Chattanooga FC Drops First Game Of The Season At Columbus Crew 2
  • 4/27/2025
Mike Poe Earns 100th Career Win In Capturing Cleveland Invitational Senior Title
Mike Poe Earns 100th Career Win In Capturing Cleveland Invitational Senior Title
  • 4/27/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball To Face Top Seed UCLA In NCAA Opener
  • 4/27/2025
Lookouts Shutout the Clingstones For Fourth Straight Win
  • 4/27/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
  • 4/28/2025
1000's To Be Fed Thanks To Local Scouts Efforts
  • 4/28/2025
Gallery At Blackwell Spring Show And Opening Reception
  • 4/28/2025
Music And Movies Held From May To August In Ringgold
Music And Movies Held From May To August In Ringgold
  • 4/28/2025
Music And Movies Held From May To August In Ringgold
Music And Movies Held From May To August In Ringgold
  • 4/28/2025
Entertainment
Scenic City Shakespeare Brings Much Ado About Nothing To Greenway Farm Park
Scenic City Shakespeare Brings Much Ado About Nothing To Greenway Farm Park
  • 4/28/2025
The Homeschool Players Present HMS Pinafore May 1-4
  • 4/28/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Scott Chase
  • 4/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Jericho Brass Band Has Fiesta Concert May 5
Jericho Brass Band Has Fiesta Concert May 5
  • 4/27/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
Senator Blackburn: On Facebook, A Black Market For Illegal Aliens Is Growing
  • 4/28/2025
Dining
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
  • 4/24/2025
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
  • 4/23/2025
Business
Dirt Gorillaz, LLC Purchases Southern Signs, Inc.
  • 4/28/2025
Mountain Outfitters Returns To Its Roots With New Chattanooga Location
  • 4/28/2025
Periscope Pitch Night And Artist Entrepreneur Showcase Is May 7
  • 4/28/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: A Better Bathroom Starts With A Smart Plan
  • 4/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2025
Student Scene
Felix Windemuller Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
Felix Windemuller Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
  • 4/28/2025
Bryan College Senior Achieves Perfect Score On National Mathematics Assessment
Bryan College Senior Achieves Perfect Score On National Mathematics Assessment
  • 4/28/2025
2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners Announced
2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners Announced
  • 4/28/2025
Living Well
Women’s Fund Of Greater Chattanooga Launches Community Input Survey
  • 4/28/2025
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
  • 4/25/2025
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
  • 4/24/2025
Memories
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Outdoors
Skillern Elementary Students Aid In Cleanup Of Trash From River
  • 4/28/2025
Spring City Hosts Festival To Save 1 Of America’s 10 Most-Endangered Fish
Spring City Hosts Festival To Save 1 Of America’s 10 Most-Endangered Fish
  • 4/28/2025
Neighborhood Environmental College To Take Place On Wednesdays In May
  • 4/28/2025
Travel
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Church
Greater Chattanooga Christian Services Hosts Annual Golf Marathon Fundraiser
  • 4/27/2025
VIDEO: Lulu Roman Gives Testimony In Interview With Earl Freudenberg
  • 4/28/2025
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
  • 4/25/2025
Obituaries
Kenneth Andrew Royse
Kenneth Andrew Royse
  • 4/28/2025
Meena Ravee
Meena Ravee
  • 4/28/2025
Anna Pat Cyrus
Anna Pat Cyrus
  • 4/28/2025
Government
New All-Way Stop Implemented At W. 13th Street & Chestnut Street
  • 4/28/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For April 21-27
  • 4/28/2025
Individual Evades Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/28/2025