Traffic Shift Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 24 Near Interstate 75

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews must implement lane closures on I-24 near Moore Road.

Tonight, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET, I-24 East will be reduced to one lane to shift traffic onto a portion of final alignment from Moore Road to the Spring Creek Road bridge. In addition, the Moore Road entrance ramp to I-24 East will be closed during this time. I-24 West will not be affected.

Tuesday, April 29, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET, I-24 West will be reduced to one lane to shift traffic onto a portion of final alignment from Moore Road to the Spring Creek Road bridge. In addition, the Moore Road exit ramp (Exit 184) will be closed during this time. I-24 East will not be affected.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

