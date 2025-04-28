East Ridge Weighing Benefits, Costs Of CARTA's Care-a-Van Service

The East Ridge City Council and city manager are trying to find a solution for continuing to help citizens who need it get to places that they need to be. Since 2018, the city, along with CARTA, has been providing Care-a-Van transportation that is used by just one percent of the East Ridge population. But the new costs will put a strain on the city, said Vice Mayor David Tyler, which he said just benefits the small percentage of residents. He said services should meet the needs of all citizens.

From 2018 until August of 2024, the city budgeted from $10 per trip, or $20 for a round trip, for the service. In August 2024 that price increased to $20 per trip and $40 for a round trip. The ridership has increased each year, and it currently is 3,200 trips for the current year. In late March, City Manager Scott Miller was told the price per trip would need to increase again to $47 one way or $94 for a round trip.

When that price is applied to 3,200 trips the council was told it would mean East Ridge’s cost would become $150,000 for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. The reasons for the steep increases include because Hamilton County did not appropriate funds to CARTA for 2025,that East Ridge has been using American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the transportation needs for the small number of individuals and that money is no longer available. And a grant that CARTA was using to provide the service has now been depleted. Combined, those things have resulted in the higher cost of $47 per ride. CARTA needs that amount just to break even.

Currently, the Care-a-Van operates seven days a week. CARTA has categorized the purpose of trips from East Ridge, which are 22 percent used for shopping, 10 percent for entertainment, 17 percent for medical appointments, 18 percent for dialysis appointments, 24 percent for employment and nine percent for general purposes. The city, along with CARTA, has looked at options to lower the cost which could include limiting uses or reducing hours of operation or both.

Vice Mayor Tyler has investigated and found alternatives that are available to those riders. Pharmacies and Amazon both deliver drugs, groceries can now be delivered and Uber can be called for rides and have special vehicles when needed. Plus, he said that some of these services are covered by Medicare. A safety net is needed for those people, but he said many superior programs are available. “That safety net shouldn’t suck up so much of our budget,” he said.

Mayor Williams said he favored continuing service at some level but one that is sustainable and said he favors limiting some services. Vice Mayor Tyler said he would rather put the burden on the people who are using the service. City Manager Miller said there is no guarantee that the $47 per trip would stay the same in the next fiscal year. Buses have to be maintained and employees of CARTA have to be paid, he said.

In order to prepare the fiscal year 2025-2026 budget, Mr. Miller told the council that he would tentatively leave $100,000 in the budget for Care-a-Van, and limit the uses to medical, dental and dialysis appointments, which might lower the city’s cost down to $54,000. Medical will be defined and he said that would include rehabilitation appointments, not a visit to use weight machines at the gym or for a massage. The citizens of East Ridge will also be made aware of education that is available for options and how to use available services. “The city has resources for people,” he said.

In other business, populating the city’s citizen advisory boards was amended. Each council member will have the opportunity to appoint one member to the boards. Those discussed include the Library Board, and the Board of Zoning Appeals, for which a motion was discussed, that would require three of the five members on that board to be knowledgeable about zoning and real estate. The motion was tabled until there is clear language and specific requirements for what knowledge the council is looking for. The city’s Housing Commission deals with property maintenance and depends on the codes enforcement department for guidance. They are the people who have experience dealing with making decisions for condemning or demolishing a structure. The process also involves a structural engineer so members of this board can rely on information from those experts and do not necessarily have to be certified themselves.

The Whataburger that will be opening at 6521 Ringgold Road at the former location of Wally’s was granted two sign variances - one relating to size and the other for spacing. There will be four signs on the property. Only Councilman Jacky Cagle voted in opposition.

Approval was given for operating a medical clinic at 842 South Germantown Road, which is within the R-1 Residential district. Most recently the property has been used for a pre-school and a speech therapy clinic.

WWRD won the bid to provide concessions for the parks and recreation department events. The city will receive 25 percent of the gross profits.

A change order for $8,000 was approved for the sound attenuation system at the new East Ridge Animal Shelter. The increase was attributed to increased costs due to tariffs.

Another change order was approved for the North Mack Smith Road widening and improvements project to modify the drainage system after unexpected buried pipe was found. .