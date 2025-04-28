Travis Downie Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Shooting A Police Officer

Travis Downie pled guilty in Catoosa County Superior Court to aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine between 4 and 28 grams, stalking, harassing communications and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On May 26, 2024, Downie shot several times at a responding Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on American Boulevard in Catoosa County. Downie fled the scene and was discovered hiding nearby by a K-9 officer. Downie cooperated with deputies to show where he’d hidden the firearm underneath a porch.

Downie received a sentence of 45 years to serve 18 years without parole as a recidivist.

Downie has a lengthy felony record in Hamilton County. He crossed into Northwest Georgia with that criminal past—and now faces the consequences of his actions under Georgia law. The case was successfully prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth Evans.

“Law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in our community and we protect those who have the courage to wear the badge and join the thin blue line that protects us from violent criminals,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller. “If Tennessee trash rolls down hill to Northwest Georgia, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it. We take out our trash and warehouse it in prison.”