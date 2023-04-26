Latest Headlines

Woman Shot And Killed At Crossville On Tuesday Night

  Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A woman was shot and killed at Crossville on Tuesday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Brown Road at approximately 11:10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Terri Loretta Pitton, a 53-year-old resident of 754 Brown Road, with a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene to provide assistance and transport the victim to the hospital.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Ms. Pitton succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, is working diligently to gather all relevant information, officials said. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The body of the victim was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.


The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Terri Loretta Pitton during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

Timmons Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Slaying At W. 14th Street Court
