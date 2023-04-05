Latest Headlines

Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023

White Oak Dental, a newly-constructed dental office in the 5900 block of Elementary Way, reported that their recently-planted trees and shrubs had been dug up and stolen over the weekend.

Police responded to a business alarm in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. The business was checked and everything was found to be ok.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 10600 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Taco Bell.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 4200 block of McDonald Road after a vehicle struck a mailbox.

A concerned citizen requested police to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of the Barnsley Park neighborhood. It was found to be a construction worker waiting on their boss.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants from original drug charges.

A manager at the Circle K gas station, located at 9300 Lee Highway, called in stating that a third-party cleaning worker was possibly smoking meth inside the store’s bathroom and was refusing to leave. However, the individual did leave prior to the officers’ arrival.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the area around the 9300 block of Apison Pike, with no answer on call back. The surrounding area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Police responded to the 9200 block of Lee Highway after numerous complaints of a malfunctioning traffic light were called in. An officer drove through the area and could not find a light that was not working. Chattanooga Engineering was notified.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to court on a drug possession charge.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for speeding and failure to maintain lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, having an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 3800 block of Prospect Church Road.

Officers assisted an individual who came to city hall stating that they were stranded and needed to get home.

An unknown 911 call came in from a residence in the 4100 block of Downing Lane. No emergency was found.


Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
