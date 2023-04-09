Police Blotter: Man Thinks Roommates Stole His Laptop And Phone; Women Steal From Dollar Tree

A man on E. 4th Street told police he believes someone in his residence stole his laptop and phone. He is unaware of who could have taken his belongings. He said there were no signs of forced entry to the residence and his roommates were there all day. The man is going to speak with his landlord in regards to searching his roommates' rooms and contact police should he need further assistance. The man was unable to provide police with serial numbers for his electronics and said he wouldn’t be able to later.

* * *

A man and woman on Taylor Street were in an argument, but said nothing physical had occurred. They were both going for a walk around the block to get some air and cool off.

* * *

Police were called to La Quinta Inn at 311 Browns Ferry Road where a suspicious person was reported pulling on car door handles. Police found a man and, after speaking with him, informed him he was banned from the property. Police found no vehicles had been broken into. The man left without further incident.

* * *

Police were called to Sylvan Drive where a woman said a tree had landed on her grandson’s car. Police saw the tree had caused rear window damage. The woman said her grandson was out of town and she would attempt to contact him to let him know about his vehicle. An officer told the woman that if she could contact her grandson, he could call back and make a property damage report. The officer told her that since the tree wasn't obstructing the roadway, there wasn't anything the city could do at this time. Police tried to contact her grandson about the damage, but were unable to speak with him.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a man panhandling on Broad Street. Officers found the white male in an area with a sign, however he wasn’t seen panhandling at the time. The man was reminded of no panhandling within the city of Chattanooga and left the area. The man was cooperative.

* * *

Employees of the Baymont Motel at 7017 Shallowford Road found four checks in room 151. The manager didn’t know who they belonged to and requested police turn them in for safe-keeping. The checks were turned into CPD Property Division.

* * *



The dock manager at Kenco at 960 Wauhatchie Pike told police a truck driver was asked to leave but refused. The manager said the load was damaged and the driver became belligerent. The manager said his company was refusing the load and the driver refused to leave. Upon speaking with the driver, he said he was having to unload the truck due to the load had shifted and the pallet jacks wouldn’t work. The driver was told of the facility refusal of the load and requested to leave. He left without further incident.

* * *

A man on Gold Wing Way called police and said five different checks were deposited by five different people. He wasn’t sure which post office he went to but it was either the one off of Market Street or Highway 58. The total lost from the checks was $100,000. The man is in the process of calling their bank.

* * *

The manager at Nature Brands at 367 Labeling Way told police someone had spray painted the entire side of the building. The manager estimated the repair cost of approximately $1,500.

* * *

The manager of Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr. told police two black females came into the store and concealed several items. The women then passed all points of sale without paying. The manager told one woman, wearing a lime green dress, to give back the store items. The woman then started dropping items out of the bag she was carrying. She dropped items all the way until she reached a Chrysler 300. Police will attempt to make contact with the two women at the address that belongs with the Chrysler. The manager said the Dollar Tree doesn’t want to prosecute, but does wish to trespass.