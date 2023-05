Ashley Taylor, 31, was arrested early Monday morning after shooting a family member.

Chattanooga Police responded at 1:59 a.m.to a call of a shooting on Usher Drive.

Ms. Taylor was identified as the suspect, and was arrested after police were notified about a family member of hers being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Police were advised that Ms. Taylor had gotten into an argument with the family member. At some point during the argument, she retrieved a gun and shot the family member.