Police Blotter: Woman Flees Dollar General With Laundry Soap, Cleaning Supplies; Woman Apologizes And Returns Cart Before Taking Off With Cartload Of Beer She Stole

The manager of Dollar General, 3158 Broad St., showed police a video of an older thin black female wearing a maroon sweater and black tights run out of the store with $55 worth of laundry detergent and cleaning supplies at 11:39 a.m. The woman ran out of the store and entered a single cab white Ford F150, which was positioned to flee the area as soon as the woman got into the vehicle. Police were not able to attain a tag or to identify the woman based off the picture.



* * *

An employee at Republic Parking, 400 River St., told police a woman driving a black Nissan drove past her without paying for parking. The employee said she issued the woman a parking ticking. She said the woman then sped out of the parking lot calling her vulgar names.

* * *

The owner of the house on Meadowbrook Lane told police a resident recently moved out of the house. He said the former resident took the key to the residence and he was unable to get in the residence. The man requested police enter the residence and make sure no one was inside. Police were able to locate an open window on the address and cleared the residence. Police did not locate anyone inside the residence.

* * *

A woman on Northpoint Boulevard called police to report her vehicle's engine had caught fire when she started it. A passerby put the fire out prior to the arrival of first responders. Chattanooga Fire responded and made sure the fire was out. The woman estimated the damage to be around $2,500.

* * *

A man told police his wallet was stolen from his vehicle. He said he parked his vehicle on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 1 p.m. and noticed his wallet was gone around 9 p.m. He said after he canceled all his cards, someone attempted to use his Discover card on E. 23th Street. No suspect information is known.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an address on E. 25th Street per Dispatch, who stated they could hear a man and woman arguing over the phone. Police spoke to a woman there who said that she had been in a verbal argument with her brother because he would not leave her house. She told police that her brother left before police arrived.

* * *

A woman told police that she and a group of friends were walking on Laura Street when they witnessed a person throw a brick through a window. The house in question was vacant and there was no victim on scene. The woman and her friends all confirmed who the person was that threw the brick.

* * *

A man told police he went to Little Caesar's, 5730 Brainerd Road, to get pizza, and when he left, he couldn't find his phone. He said he was unsure if he left phone at the pizza joint or if he dropped it out of his pocket. He returned to the pizza joint and could not locate his phone. He and his sister used "Find my iPhone" and it pinged at an address on Champion Road. Officers went to the residence and did not find the phone.

* * *

Police were sent to a home on Wheeler Avenue for a disorder prevention. Police assisted a man in peacefully retrieving a bag from a woman's home. Police then transported the man to his home.

* * *

An employee at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police a woman she knows from previous incidents came into her store, loaded a cart with beer and exited the store. She said the woman apologized as she loaded the beer into the trunk of a white Ford Fusion. The woman then returned the cart and got into the vehicle and a black male driver drove the vehicle from the scene. Police have been unable to locate the identify of the woman based on the information given to them by the employee.