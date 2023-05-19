Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chair Dotley).



III. Special Presentation.

Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga

By Councilwoman Carol Berz

Public Hearing: Mountain Creek Corridor Study



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Planning Version #2)PUBLIC WORKSTransportationb. MR-2023-0055 Steward Advanced Materials c/o Joseph Parks (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 3500 block of Brannon Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)c. MR-2023-0046 RP Central Avenue, LLC c/o M. Phillips (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2200 block of April Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)b. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)c. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-16-2023)2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase and installation of a swing set at the Hill City Park Playground located at 18 Trewhitt Street, in the amount of $11,830.39. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Kiwanis Youth Foundation for the creation of a universally inclusive playground at the Jack Benson Heritage Park through the Harvesting Inclusive Play Initiative. (District 4)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Olivet Baptist Church for the purposes of supporting their efforts to end the cycle of incarceration through the Second Chance Recidivism Program. (District 8)d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Tracy Davis to the Community Advisory Committee-Dodson Region for District 8, with a term beginning May 24, 2023, and ending May 23, 2025. (District 8)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERe. A resolution approving a partnership/subcontract with the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence in submission of a Domestic Violence Prevention Enhancement and Leadership Through Alliances (DELTA) grant, for a period of five (5) years, for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of J.W. Cole to the Beer & Wrecker Board, for a term beginning on May 24, 2023, and ending on May 23, 2026. (District 2) (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of David Hudson to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on June 2, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2026. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of James Boshears to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on May 7, 2023, and ending on May 6, 2026. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Anna Massey to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on June 17, 2023, and ending on June 16, 2026. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of John Coffelt to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on May 7, 2023, and ending on May 6, 2026. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mike Price to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on May 24, 2023, and ending on May 23, 2026. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)OFFICE OF COMMUNITY HEALTHl. A resolution authorizing the Office of Community Health to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Community-based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI) Grant from the Office of Justice Programs for the purpose of preventing and reducing violent crime in communities by supporting comprehensive, evidence-based violence intervention and prevention programs, for a grant period beginning no earlier than September 1, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $2 million.PARKS & OUTDOORSm. A resolution renaming the pavilion located in Triangle Park at 4412 Mayfair Avenue to the “Melinda Hickey Memorial Pavilion”. (District 6)PLANNINGn. Northtown Center Investors, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 5450 Highway 153, Suite 178/182. (District 3)o. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant from the United States Department of Transportation to fund strategic deployment of electric vehicle charging and alternative fueling infrastructure, for an amount not to exceed $3 million, with the City’s contribution not to exceed $600,000.00.PUBLIC WORKSp. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vendor No. 872461, K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC to Athena Engineering and Environmental, LLC, relative to the following purchase orders: On-Call blanket contract(s) for geo-environmental consulting and construction materials testing services, Contract No. E-21-002-301; Purchase Agreement No. 554084; and Purchase Order Nos. 110140 and 113681.WASTEWATERq. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program for ISS – Contract No. W-22-015-101, for a five (5) year term, with no options to renew, for the eighteen (18) consultant firms that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package listed: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) Ardurra Group, Inc.; (4) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Carollo Engineerings, Inc.; (8) CDM Smith; (9) Consor Engineers, LLC; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Gresham Smith; (12) Hazen and Sawyer; (13) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (14) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (15) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (16) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (17) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.; and (18) WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure, Inc., in the amount of $12 million annually.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Below):? Certificate of Compliance, Jay Hanu 111, Inc. d/b/a 1 Eleven Liquor and Wine, 5450 Highway 153, Suite 178/182, Hixson, TN 37343. (District 3)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.