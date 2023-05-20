Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Police Report After Hitting Her Ankle On A Broom; Homeless Couple Warming Up In Woman's Car Steal From Her Cash App

  • Saturday, May 20, 2023

A woman told police she walked into Mapco, 5901 Lee Hwy., and into a broom, which struck her in the ankle. She wanted a police report. Police spoke to the store owner, who showed police video footage of the broom lying across the walkway and the woman walking into the store and hitting her ankle on the broom.

* * *

A man who works at Volkswagen told police he discovered damage on his vehicle when he got back to it around 7 a.m. He said it had been dented and scratched on the driver's side front bumper, and he last saw it around 9 p.m. the night before when he left it parked in the lot overnight. Management/Security said they will check the cameras, but they're not sure if there is anything on them because the man's vehicle may have been parked in a blind spot. The man is technically leasing the vehicle from Volkswagen. He is not sure how the damage was done.

* * *

Employees at the Waffle House, 28 Birmingham Hwy., called police about a man who was on scene refusing to leave. Officers spoke with the man, who agreed to leave. Employees of Waffle House requested he be trespassed from the location. The man was informed not to return or he would be arrested. He agreed and left.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police he last saw his vehicle (Hyundai Elantra) there around 9 p.m. the night before, and it was left parked overnight with the doors locked. He said when he got back to it around 8 a.m., he discovered that the lock in the driver's side door had been damaged, but there was no entry made. It looked like someone had maybe stuck a screwdriver into it, trying to pry it open. He said he later read online that there is a current trend of people using a particular type of device to break in to Hyundai Elantra vehicles.

* * *

An officer located a machete near a light post at Weigel's convenience store at 2230 Polymer Dr. The grip of the weapon was taped and the blade was hand painted with designs leading police to believe it may be used for purposes other than clearing brush. The machete will be transported to Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A woman staying at an Airbnb on Snow Street told police she discovered damage on her vehicle there around 9:50 a.m. She said she last saw it around 1 a.m. when she parked it there overnight. The driver's side window had been busted out on it, but whoever did it didn’t get into the vehicle. She said she has an idea of who did it, but there is no proof and there are no cameras there. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A woman staying at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2345 Shallowford Village Dr., told police that sometime overnight her vehicle was damaged while it was parked there. The back bumper had been pulled away from the vehicle somehow and the passenger side tail lights were cracked. She believes someone may have hit her vehicle, but there is no proof of how the damage was done. Also, there are no cameras there. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

The manager at the Dollar General, 151 Browns Ferry Road, told police she had some known shoplifters (mother/daughter) in the store selecting items. She said the pair have been told several times in the past not to return to the store. Both of them left the area as the manager was on the phone to police, and were gone without taking any merchandise from the store when police arrived.

* * *

A woman on Noah Reid Road told police she received a notice the day before at 9:05 a.m. from Fed-Ex that her package was delivered to her porch, but she was not at home at the time. She later discovered it was not there when she got home at about 5:20 p.m., so it had to have been stolen.

* * *

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police that earlier that morning there were two cash transfers from her Cash App to a woman, totaling $2,295; one transfer of $1,200 and one transfer of $1,095. She said that around 1:40 a.m. she and that woman and a man were sitting in her car, That woman was in the front seat and the man was in the back seat. she said they were both homeless and asked if they could sit in her car to keep warm. She said the only reason she responded to where they were was to bring a blanket to the man since he was homeless. While sitting in the back seat, the man asked to use her "old" phone, which did not have a charge at the time. She allowed him to use the old phone after charging it. She said that she assumes her Cash App was still logged in on the old phone and that is when the fraudulent transfer took place. On the same day, she said that the man brought some of the money ($1,500) to her friend (refused to give friend's name) and told her friend that he "came across some money" and needed a ride to purchase a car. Apparently, the man gave the friend $1,500 of the stolen money, who in turn handed the $1,500 to her. Police spoke to the friend while on scene, who was adamant she did not wish to give her information to police. The woman said that she only wished to report the matter and does not wish to pursue prosecution at this time. Police asked the woman to call back at any time regarding the matter.

