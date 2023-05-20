Adult And Juvenile Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Birchwood Pike Early Saturday Morning

An adult and a juvenile were killed in a motorcycle on Birchwood Pike early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel were dispatched to the 10200 block of Birchwood Pike on a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival of first responders, two males were found in a ditch and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The HCSO Traffic Unit responded to investigate the crash and the preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle ran off the roadway, for an unknown reason, and crashed causing the deaths.

One victim was a juvenile and the other was an adult. The name of the adult is being withheld until the family is notified.