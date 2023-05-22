Demarcus Long Charged In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street

Police have charged 23-year-old Demarcus A. Long with a murder on West 41st Street.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Long on a first-degree premeditated murder county.

Wendell Mitchell was shot and killed on West 41st Street on Saturday night, April 22.

Long told police he fired in self-defense because he was being robbed.

Police answered a call to 100 W. 41st St. at 8:58 p.m.

Police found a person who was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The person reporting the shooting "advised police that the shooting victim was robbing him and he responded in self-defense."