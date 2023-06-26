Mountain City Club Members Considering Several "Very Lucrative" Offers For Prime Downtown Site

Mountain City Club members are considering several "very lucrative" offers for the club's prime downtown property on Chestnut Street at Eighth.

Mark Schmissrauter, president, said the membership will be summoned for a Thursday night meeting at the club to consider the options.

He said those range from having members "pony up and pay off the small debt" on the property and stay there to accepting one of the offers and finding another location. He said club officials have been scouting out alternative sites.

Mr. Schmissrauter, noting that membership has dwindled from over 500 in 2007 to 130 now, said another scenario could have the club go out of business. Under the bylaws that date back 137 years, the proceeds from sale of the club would then go to charity.

He said he is not one who is in favor of giving up on the storied Mountain City Club.

But at the meeting he said he would be laying out all the options and considering input from the club members.

Mr. Schmissrauter said he did not know if there would be a vote at the end of the session.