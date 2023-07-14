Latest Headlines

Former Chattanooga Police Chief, Fire And Police Commissioner Ervin Dinsmore Dies

  • Friday, July 14, 2023

Ervin Dinsmore, who worked in in public safety for nearly 35 years, died early Friday morning.

Mr. Dinsmore started to work for the Chattanooga Police Departmemt in 1965 and retired in 1999. He was named police chief in May 1989. He served only a short time as he was elevated to Fire and Police Commissioner when Tom Kennedy stepped down for health reasons.

He retired from the city of Chattanooga in 1999.

Mr. Dinsmore graduated from Central High School in 1958. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He was active in the fire and police department’s Forgotten Child Fund providing Christmas gifts for needy children.

The announcement was made by St. Timothy Episcopal Church pastor Reverend Derrick Hill.

His wife, Taylor W. Dinsmore, is the associate rector at St. Timothy's. She is originally from Cleveland, Tn.

The Dinsmores have four children and six grandchildren.

The church announcement says:

Dear Saint Timothy's Family,

With a mix of earthly sadness and resurrection joy, I write to let you know that Ervin Dinsmore died this morning, July 14, 2023. Please keep Taylor and the entire Dinsmore family in your prayers.

Give rest, O Christ, to thy servant with thy saints, where sorrow and pain are no more, neither sighing, but life everlasting.

Into thy hands, O merciful Savior, we commend thy servant,

Ervin. Acknowledge, we humbly beseech thee, a sheep of thine own fold, a lamb of thine own flock, a sinner of thine own redeeming. Receive him into the arms of thy mercy, into the blessed rest of everlasting peace and into the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen.

Yours in Faith,

