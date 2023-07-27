Chattanooga Wreath Laying Volunteers To No Longer Use National Group

Capt. Mickey McCamish, who leads a local group that annually puts wreaths on graves at the National Cemetery, said the group will no longer use a national group for the wreaths.

Capt. McCamish said, "Over the years, Wreaths across America has increased the price of wreaths. So, March 17, 2022, we were granted by the IRS 501 C 3 non-profit status, which would allow Wreaths across Chattanooga to move away from Wreaths across America and accept donations to purchase wreaths locally (or any place else) here in Chattanooga.

"During January 2023, Wreaths across America announced that wreaths will be $17, which is almost twice has high and will greatly impact donations. With this increase, Wreaths across Chattanooga approached Food City and is able to purchase the same 22" wreath with red bow for $10.

"Wreaths across Chattanooga is an all volunteer organization with the mission of 'A Wreath on Every Grave'.





One other Wreaths across America concern is that there is a pay-back program that returns $5 as a fundraiser to an organization. According to Wreaths across America, through this fundraising pay-back program, $20 million has been returned over the past 15 years.

"Wreaths across America enables these organizations to raise money using the graves of veterans laid to rest in our VA National Cemetery, which includes Chattanooga National Cemetery. We at Wreaths across Chattanooga have problems with this program and have never participated."



