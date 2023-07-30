Police Blotter: Driver Is Tired, Not Intoxicated; Someone Opens Man’s Car Door And Turns Water Hose On In Yard

While on patrol, officers received a call about a suspicious/possibly intoxicated driver. Officers found the vehicle and initiated contact with the driver near Hixson Pike and Meadow Lake Road. The driver was given a standardized field sobriety test and didn’t show signs of impairment by intoxication. The driver admitted to working too long and said she was very tired and struggling to stay awake. She called for a ride and officers waited until someone could pick her up.

* * *

A woman came to a residence on Carousel Road to argue with another woman. A relative called police to prevent a further disorder. The woman was in no condition to drive and was given a ride by police to Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road until her ride arrived.

* * *

Police responded to a Hampton Inn’s parking garage at 400 Chestnut St. where a woman said sometime during the night, a 10-person tent with Coleman sleeping bag inside of it, was stolen from the top of her SUV. The manager of Hampton Inn was able to pull video footage that showed an older black male, 5'9"-6'0", weighing around 170-175 pounds, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, came from the exit stairwell in the parking garage, then walked to the woman’s vehicle, cut a strap on the tent, and exited the parking garage with it. The suspect seemed familiar to the officer, but no name came to mind. When asked if she wanted to press charges for the theft, the woman said didn’t. The officer continued to search the area for the suspect.

* * *

Police were told of people at Rico Monument at 4608 Rossville Blvd. that refused to leave. When police arrived, the people the employees had called about had left, but police found one man still there. He was identified and asked to leave the property as well.

* * *

An officer saw a red Hyundai Sonata on Cleveland Avenue with dark window tint. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver. His windows were tested at 6 percent. The officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a vehicle search. The officer found the remnants of marijuana in the cup holder but nothing else. The man was given a verbal warning.

* * *

Police were called to 3585 Hixson Pike for a supposed disorder on the railroad tracks. Officers arrived but didn’t find any disturbance in the area. People near the restaurant "Side Tracks" said the didn’t hear any type of disorder.

* * *

An officer saw a silver Honda CR-V driving without working taillights. As the car passed the officer, it abruptly turned onto Cooley Street and parked. The officer activated police lights and the driver exited the vehicle and began to flee. A perimeter was set up but he was unable to be found. The officer tried to pull prints but was unable to do so.

* * *

A woman called police and said she drove her boyfriend’s car to work on Shallowford Village Drive and left the keys in it and it was now not there. Police spoke to an East Ridge officer who said the vehicle was wrecked on Dunlap Avenue. He also said that an East Ridge officer saw two black males walking away from the scene of the accident and he identified one of the males as the owner of the vehicle. Police were unable to reach the man. The vehicle was towed by Broomes Wrecker to 4001 Ringgold Road.

* * *

A man on Wimberly Drive told police the drive column on his gray 2017 Hyundai Accent was destroyed. During the night, someone tried to take the man’s car. The only damage was to the drive column.

* * *

A man called police and said he had lost his wallet that had been in his bag, which was in his vehicle. He last saw it while he was at KFC at 2301 E. 3rd St. the previous night. He then went home and then realized he didn’t have it. He's not sure if he took it out of the bag or what he did with it or if it was lost or stolen.

* * *

Police were contacted in reference to homeless individuals trying to remove a debit card that was stuck in an ATM at 2801 E. 48th St. When police arrived, the homeless individuals had left. The officer removed the card with a pair of pliers. The card was turned into Property.

* * *

A woman on Kenton Ridge Circle told police over the phone about $5,000 was taken out of her Regions bank account illegally, and it was done electronically in various transactions that started the day before around 4:50 p.m. and stopped at 7:26 p.m. This started after she got an email the day before and it looked like a legitimate email from Regions Bank telling her to click a link in regards to a problem with her account. Once she clicked the link, someone hacked into her account and changed the log-in info and locked her out of her account. She saw that the transactions were related to Facebook.

* * *

A man called police and said he parked his vehicle on Walnut Street at 11 p.m. with two bikes attached to it with lock cables. When he got back to it around 10:30 a.m. the next morning, he discovered the cable locks had been cut and he found the cables down the street.

* * *

A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police the motel manager refused to give him a refund. He requested the refund because one of the rooms he was rented had bed bugs and the other had scalding hot water which prevented him from taking a shower. The man said he initially paid for four days, but would not be staying the fourth day due to the motel's condition. Motel staff refunded the man and he left without further incident.

* * *

A man on W. 39th Street called police and said he last saw his vehicle around 9:30 the previous night and it was left locked. He heard water running outside, which woke him up around 6:30 a.m. He discovered that one of the car doors was open on his vehicle but there was no damage and he couldn’t tell if anything had been moved around inside. Also, his garden hose had been turned on and was running water. His neighbor's camera picked up a man walking down the street earlier but he's not sure if he had anything to do with the door being open. His vehicle had been stolen and recovered recently and so the suspect(s) still have the keys.