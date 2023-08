Chattanooga Police are piecing together evidence and following leads in the shooting of a 24-year-old man on Fagan Street Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 4106 Fagan Street at 2:45 p.m. on a person shot call and found the man with a non-life threatening bullet wound to the stomach. He apparently had been shot by someone driving through the area. When first responders got to the scene, they took the victim to the hospital by ambulance.

This is an ongoing investigation.