Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Saturday, August 12, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-303(22) and 2-311(1), relative to the General Pension Plan.

PLANNING

b.

2021-0213 PBD Development, GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift Conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Alternate Version)

c. 2023-0083 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 73 Shallowford Road and two (2) unaddressed properties in the 200 block of Obey Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 07-11-2023) (Planning Version #2)
                      
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023, 07-25-2023 & 08-08-2023)
2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

VII. Resolutions: MAYOR’S OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Toccora Johnson-Petersen to the Head Start Governing Board, for a term beginning on August 24, 2023, and ending on August 23, 2025.

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Joyce Jackson to the Head Start Governing Board, for a term beginning on August 24, 2023, and ending on August 23, 2025.

PUBLIC WORKS

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for and accept a Competitive American Rescue Plan Resource Protection Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to address in-stream sediment pollution rates in the Mountain Creek watershed through three (3) stream restoration projects, in the amount of $1,785,000.00, and authorizing the City’s seventeen (17%) percent match of $300,000.00, for a total project cost of $2,085,000.00. (District 1)
                                
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Design and Construction Management Fee Agreement with The Sports Authority of the County of Hamilton and the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Chattanooga Professional Baseball, LLC; and Perimeter Properties, LLC relating to the payment of architect fees for design services and construction manager at risk fees for pre-construction, construction management services, and early procurement construction packages for the proposed stadium in the South Broad District Ballpark for up to $3.3 million total, to be equally shared among the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Professional Baseball, LLC, and Perimeter Properties, LLC; and authorizing the City’s share of $1.1 million with such funds to be reimbursed from bond proceeds from bonds to be issued by the Sports Authority. (District 7)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the professional services for continuing environmental consulting services for asbestos, lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, On-Call blanket Contract No. E-23-014-301, with the following ten (10) consultant firms: (1) Alternative Actions, Inc.; (2) Athena Engineering and Environmental, LLC; (3) ECS Southeast, LLP; (4) Ensafe, Inc.; (5) Frost Environmental Services, LLC; (6) GeoServices; (7) Jah Environmental Safety and Health, LLC; (8) Labella Associates, DPC; (9) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; and (10) Terracon Consultants, Inc., based upon their qualifications within the identified service categories, for a four (4) year term, for an annual amount of $5 million for use by all departments.

f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30716 to increase the annual amount by $1.5 million due to additional contract utilization, for the On-Call blanket contracts for the geo-environmental consulting and construction materials testing services, Contract No. E-21-002-301, with the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) GeoServices, LLC; (2) Geosyntec Consultants; (3) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (4) S&ME, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (6) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (7) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) service categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services for each qualified consultant, for a revised annual amount of $3 million to be used by all departments.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                               
TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023, 07-25-2023 & 08-08-2023)
2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
                  
6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)
2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Sections 38-2, 38-36, 38-432, 38-436, and 38-568, relative to Short-Term Vacation Rental Certificates. (Alternate Version #2) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)

WASTEWATER

c. MR-2023-0089 LaBella Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer and easement located in the 2200 block of Gunbarrel Road, beginning at 125 feet southeast of MH# S149I757, thence northwest 125 feet to MH# S149I575, thence northeast 50 feet, Tax Map No. 149I-B-001.15, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater and Planning Commission)

7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $17,810.97 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Zoo for the expansion of the promotion of ethnic diversity in zoos program to provide year long paid employment opportunities and mentorship to Chattanooga Area high school students. (District 1)
                                 
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Technology Services to accept an award of $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase and installation of enhanced street and pedestrian lighting in areas of District 8 where students and residents have identified a need for increased safety and security. (District 8)

c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Eric Smith to the Animal Control Board for District 8, with a term beginning on August 23, 2023, and ending on August 22, 2026. (District 8)

LIBRARY

d. A resolution authorizing the Executive Director of the Chattanooga Public Library to accept $430,500.00 from the State of Tennessee, Office of the Secretary of State, Tennessee State Library and Archives for providing access to and/or circulating library materials in a variety of formats, providing special services to children and young people, to promote general education support services, and targeting materials to persons having difficulty using a library and to the underserved.

OFFICE OF COMMUNITY HEALTH

e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to support the goals of the City of Chattanooga’s Care Coalition to address health disparities in Chattanooga through work in health literacy, health data, and continued COVID-19 response, for an amount not to exceed $103,994.00.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30906, authorizing the Department of Parks & Outdoors to enter into an Amended Agreement for the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza and water feature maintenance with the Tennessee Aquarium, a non-profit agency, for an increase of $80,625.00, for an annual total amount of $403,125.00.

g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Tennessee Tourism Enhancement Round 6 Grant, for the purchase and installation of lighting for ten (10) tennis courts at Champions Club Tennis Complex, in the amount of $100,000.00, with a City match in the amount of $100,000.00.
                              
PUBLIC WORKS

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. D-22-006-201, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, for the Family Justice Center Alterations, in the amount of $87,790.00, with a contingency in the amount of $7,210.00, for a total amount of $95,000.00. (District 6)

i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. C-21-002-203, to Pillar Construction Group, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, CWS Tool Room Bathroom Improvements, in the amount of $66,955.00, with a contingency in the amount of $6,695.00, for a total amount of $73,650.00. (District 8)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

