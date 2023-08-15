Latest Headlines

Southwest Airlines To Locate New Crew Base In Nashville, Creating Anticipated 1,300 Jobs

  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Southwest Airlines will locate its newest Crew Base at Tennessee’s Nashville International Airport starting in 2024, creating an estimated 1,300 jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans across the region. 
 
“As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines’ newest Crew Base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region,” said Governor Lee.
“We’re honored Southwest, a leading American company serving millions of travelers each year, will be expanding its reach to the Volunteer State.” 
 
"Southwest’s decision to locate its newest base in Tennessee is a testament to the state’s standing as a global travel destination and the continued growth of BNA, a key state and regional asset. The new base will bring quality jobs and even greater opportunity for Tennesseans across the state," officials said. 

This year, Tennessee celebrated a record $27.5 billion in travel spending in 2022, according to data from U.S. Travel and Tourism Economics. Among the top 25 states, Tennessee is the fastest-growing state in travel spending since 2018 and has risen from 14th to 11th in the nation for travel spending. 
 
Officials said, "Nashville International Airport, a tremendous state and regional asset, welcomes an average of 60,000 passengers per day for personal and business travel, including 24,500 passengers originating travel from BNA. 
 
"Of the 24,500 travelers originating travel from BNA, 81.5 percent are from Tennessee and 18.5 percent are from surrounding states. An average of 71 percent of Tennessee travelers originate from counties outside of Davidson County. 
 
"Tennessee, ranked a top-three state for business in 2023, boasts an unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location, attracting more than $30 million in capital investment and creating more than 170,000 jobs for Tennesseans since 2019."
 
Southwest Airlines’ decision to name BNA as its 12th Crew Base in the Southwest system is estimated to create an additional 1,300 jobs for Tennesseans, including approximately 150-250 pilots growing to 500-600 pilots, and roughly 500-700 flight attendants in the new Crew Base beginning in 2024, with continued growth planned. 
 
Tennessee and Southwest Airlines leaders expressed excitement and gratitude for the company’s latest Crew Base expansion. 
 
“Tourism is vital to our state’s economic health. We’re delighted to be part of the growth of a renowned brand like Southwest as they significantly expand their presence at BNA,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “This expansion will enhance our connectivity across the nation, while bringing even more visitors to Tennessee. More visitors drive more revenue and jobs for communities across our great state.” 
 
“Tennessee’s pro-business climate continues to attract top brands to the state, and I appreciate Southwest Airlines for expanding its footprint by locating a new Crew Base at BNA,” said Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “Southwest is a trusted and preferred airline of many Tennesseans, and it means a great deal that the company has chosen to invest and create - new jobs here, which will have a lasting impact on the region for years to come.” 
 
“Hundreds of Southwest Employees who work in the air and on the ground already consider their hometown to be in Middle Tennessee, with our presence in Nashville remaining a key factor to our success, future growth, and the Reliability of our network,” said Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer at Southwest Airlines. “Given our love for Nashville and the critical importance it plays in our network, it’s a natural choice to make further investments by adding a Crew Base and doubling down on our commitment to Music City.”
Latest Headlines
NAACP Asks Full Probe Of Speedway Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Southwest Airlines To Locate New Crew Base In Nashville, Creating Anticipated 1,300 Jobs
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Breaking News
NAACP Asks Full Probe Of Speedway Shooting
  • 8/15/2023

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP said they are aware of the recent officer-involved shooting at the East Third Street Speedway after 9 p.m. last Friday night. Officials ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2023

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway for speeding led to the driver being charged with possession of marijuana. Walmart employees requested police to remove an individual ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Fails To Pay For Lock Services On His Jeep; Woman Wants TPO Against Grandmother Who Gossips About Her
  • 8/15/2023
East Ridge Getting More Townhomes
  • 8/14/2023
19-Year-Old Who Was Shot At Amazon Plant Dies From His Injuries
  • 8/14/2023
Inmate At County Jail Charged With Premeditated Murder Of Fellow Inmate In 2019
Inmate At County Jail Charged With Premeditated Murder Of Fellow Inmate In 2019
  • 8/14/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Who's Following You
  • 8/14/2023
Using The Coffins Of Murdered Children As A Political Platform - And Response
  • 8/12/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
  • 8/14/2023
Annual Magnum Mile Track Race Introduces Event For Competitive Athletes From Across The Country
  • 8/14/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
  • 8/14/2023
Lookouts Win 6-2; Extend Win Streak To Six Games
Lookouts Win 6-2; Extend Win Streak To Six Games
  • 8/13/2023
Mocs Soccer Lose 2-0 In Exhibition At Georgia State
  • 8/13/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Father Never Met A Stranger
Life With Ferris: My Father Never Met A Stranger
  • 8/14/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Finishing At Georgia 40 Years Ago, Amateur Golf, Hip Hop, And Taylor Swift
  • 8/12/2023
Jerry Summers: Here Comes The Amtrak
Jerry Summers: Here Comes The Amtrak
  • 8/14/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/14/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/11/2023
Entertainment
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
  • 8/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/9/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street To Test New Design Concepts, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks
  • 8/14/2023
Sam Evian To Play Barking Legs Theater Sept. 12
  • 8/10/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/14/2023
Chantel Pitts Named Banking Center Manager Of First Horizon Bank In Downtown Chattanooga
Chantel Pitts Named Banking Center Manager Of First Horizon Bank In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/14/2023
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Names Christina Temple As New Chief Of Staff
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Names Christina Temple As New Chief Of Staff
  • 8/14/2023
Real Estate
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
  • 8/14/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
Student Scene
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
  • 8/14/2023
GPS Announces Faculty And Staff Additions And Updates For 2023-24
  • 8/14/2023
2 Ooltewah High School Students Receive National Honor For Academic Achievement
  • 8/14/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Is Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Stroke Care
CHI Memorial Is Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Stroke Care
  • 8/14/2023
Recent Traumas Have Taken Toll On Blood Assurance's Supply
  • 8/14/2023
Erlanger Baroness Hospital Nationally Recognized For 10th Time As Gold Plus In Stroke Care
  • 8/11/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Practice And Repetition
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Practice And Repetition
  • 8/14/2023
Refuge Assembly Of God's Community Movie Night Showing "Sound Of Freedom" Aug. 16
  • 8/11/2023
Bob Tamasy: Finding Intimacy In A World Of Superficiality
  • 8/10/2023
Obituaries
Colleen Marian Parsons Barrow
Colleen Marian Parsons Barrow
  • 8/15/2023
Spencer Stockell Harris
Spencer Stockell Harris
  • 8/14/2023
Alma Louise Burnette Boyer
Alma Louise Burnette Boyer
  • 8/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 8/15/2023
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 8/15/2023
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
  • 8/15/2023