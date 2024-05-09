Latest Headlines

Roads Up Lookout Finally Reopen; Storm Damages Homes At Dallas Bay

  • Thursday, May 9, 2024

Ochs Highway and Scenic Highway up Lookout Mountain finally reopened after a day of clearing up storm damage, the Chattanooga Division of Transportation announced Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Due to wires down, trees down and other storm hazards, numerous locations were closed or had limited access.

Also, Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue reported severe storms have damaged multiple homes in Dallas Bay.

Officials said, "Six homes sustained severe storm damage from trees during Thursday morning's storms.

"No residents were injured in any of the homes. One resident stated that they were awakened by a tree falling on their home, and the ceiling falling in.

"Crews continue to respond on additional weather related incidents hours after the storms."

The situation as of 7:30 p.m.:

The following locations are closed or have limited access.

 

New incidents (full closures in bold):

  • 5400 Old Hixson Pike (possible hazard)
  • 1203 O Grady Drive (full closure)
  • 960 Boy Scout Road (full closure)
  • Gunbarrel Rd at Landress Drive (possible hazard)
  • 5950 Lake Resort Terrace (possible hazard)
  • 3187 New York Ave (full closure)

Active incidents (full closures in bold):

  • HWY 153 near Grubb Road (full closure, wires down)
  • 6400 Grubb Road (full closure)
  • 5521 Miller Drive (fully closed)
  • Meadow Lane at Grace Ave (fully closed)
  • 2700 Addison Road (fully closed)
  • 2419 Hickory Valley Road (fully closed)
  • 1600 HIXSON PIKE - (partially blocked)

Resolved incidents:

  • 501 Ochs Hwy and 1204 S Scenic Hwy are now open
  • 3100 Campbell St (possible hazard)
  • Delashmitt Rd at Sherry Lane (emergency services checking street status)
  • Hixson Pike at Ashland Terrace (hazard reported)
  • W Martin Luther King Blvd at Broad Street (unknown hazard)
  • Greenwood Road at N Crest Road (fully closed)
  • Aster Ave at Cummings Hwy (unknown hazard)
  • 6598 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD - Fully closed, unknown hazard
  • 702 N Crest Road (unknown hazard)
  • 6210 Wimberly Drive (wires down)
  • 4087 Gann Store Road (fully closed, unknown hazard)
  • 326 Thompson Street (wires down)
  • 6020 Dayton Blvd (wires down)
  • New York Ave at Tunnel Blvd (fully closed, unknown hazard)

 

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as trees weakened by the storms continue to fall. Continue to use caution when driving.


Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines
Latest Headlines
Mocs Softball Win 10-1 In SoCon Tournament Opener
  • Sports
  • 5/9/2024
McCallie Nine Advances With Sweep Of Irish
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/9/2024
Roads Up Lookout Finally Reopen; Storm Damages Homes At Dallas Bay
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2024
Dr. Robertson Says Students Who Didn't Make It To School Won't Be Penalized
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2024
Covenant Track and Field Place Fifth, Fourth In Conference Meet
  • Sports
  • 5/9/2024
UTC Women Set For National Golf Invitational
  • Sports
  • 5/9/2024
Breaking News
Dr. Robertson Says Students Who Didn't Make It To School Won't Be Penalized
  • 5/9/2024

Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson released the following statement concerning the morning's two-hour delay in opening schools: "The safety of students and staff is always ... more

SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
  • 5/9/2024

During the early morning hours of Thursday, May 9, 2024, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 9200 block of Cobblestone Hill Drive for reports of multiple shots fired. ... more

Lookout Mountain Man Facing 20 Years In Prison In Child Sex/Dog Case
  • 5/9/2024

A 44-year-old Lookout Mountain, Ga., man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in federal prison after he earlier pleaded guilty in connection with a planned excursion for child sex that was ... more

Breaking News
Woman Charged As Driver Of Getaway Car In Eastgate Loop "Execution" Murder
Woman Charged As Driver Of Getaway Car In Eastgate Loop "Execution" Murder
  • 5/9/2024
Storm Closes Many Roads, Facilities In Dalton
Storm Closes Many Roads, Facilities In Dalton
  • 5/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/9/2024
State Reviewing Materials Used For Two I-24 Bridges Near I-75 Split
  • 5/8/2024
TBI Investigating Residency Of Chattanooga Police Chief
  • 5/8/2024
Opinion
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Our Elections Should Not Be Partisan
  • 5/9/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Ignores Its Own Identity, Mission In Impasse With Memorial
  • 5/9/2024
Stop Prioritizing Profits Over Patients - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2024
The Issue Of STVRs In Residential Areas - And Response
  • 5/7/2024
Sports
Mocs Softball Win 10-1 In SoCon Tournament Opener
  • 5/9/2024
Thursday's Lookouts Game Postponed Due To Wet Field Conditions
  • 5/9/2024
UTC Women Set For National Golf Invitational
  • 5/9/2024
Lookouts Sweep Double Header
Lookouts Sweep Double Header
  • 5/9/2024
No. 1 Seed Lady Vols Ready To Face No. 8-Seeded LSU
No. 1 Seed Lady Vols Ready To Face No. 8-Seeded LSU
  • 5/9/2024
Happenings
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
  • 5/9/2024
Artists Needed For Project On Rossville BLVD Corridor
  • 5/9/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 5/9/2024
Lake Resort Drive Closed Friday
  • 5/9/2024
Children’s Nutrition Program Of Haiti Has Walk-A-Thon Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Entertainment
7 Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Their Musical Productions At 1st Annual Jewel Awards Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/9/2024
Local Tambourinist Dixon Blake Callahan Joins The Rolling Stones
  • 5/8/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 5/6/2024
Opinion
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Our Elections Should Not Be Partisan
  • 5/9/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Ignores Its Own Identity, Mission In Impasse With Memorial
  • 5/9/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
  • 5/9/2024
Smart Factory Institute Receives $350,000 In State Funding
  • 5/9/2024
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 5/9/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For May 2-8
  • 5/9/2024
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
  • 5/9/2024
Director Spotlight Connie Powell Brewer
  • 5/9/2024
Student Scene
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Public Education Foundation’s STEM Teaching Fellows Demonstrate Excellence In Future Focused Education Practices
  • 5/9/2024
TCAT At Chattanooga State Named National Models Of Excellence School At 2024 SkillsUSA
  • 5/9/2024
Living Well
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
  • 5/9/2024
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/9/2024
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
  • 5/9/2024
Trek Thru Truth Emerging Children’s Museum Announces New Marketing, Grant Efforts
  • 5/8/2024
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Barbecue On June 2
  • 5/8/2024
Obituaries
Earl Nelson Condra (Whitwell)
  • 5/9/2024
Betty Jean Atchley
Betty Jean Atchley
  • 5/9/2024
Edward F. Lundwall, Jr.
Edward F. Lundwall, Jr.
  • 5/9/2024