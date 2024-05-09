Roads Up Lookout Finally Reopen; Storm Damages Homes At Dallas Bay

Ochs Highway and Scenic Highway up Lookout Mountain finally reopened after a day of clearing up storm damage, the Chattanooga Division of Transportation announced Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Due to wires down, trees down and other storm hazards, numerous locations were closed or had limited access.

Also, Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue reported severe storms have damaged multiple homes in Dallas Bay.



Officials said, "Six homes sustained severe storm damage from trees during Thursday morning's storms.



"No residents were injured in any of the homes. One resident stated that they were awakened by a tree falling on their home, and the ceiling falling in.



"Crews continue to respond on additional weather related incidents hours after the storms."



The situation as of 7:30 p.m.:



The following locations are closed or have limited access.

New incidents (full closures in bold):

5400 Old Hixson Pike (possible hazard)

1203 O Grady Drive (full closure)

960 Boy Scout Road (full closure)

Gunbarrel Rd at Landress Drive (possible hazard)

5950 Lake Resort Terrace (possible hazard)

3187 New York Ave (full closure)

Active incidents (full closures in bold):

HWY 153 near Grubb Road (full closure, wires down)

6400 Grubb Road (full closure)

5521 Miller Drive (fully closed)

Meadow Lane at Grace Ave (fully closed)

2700 Addison Road (fully closed)

2419 Hickory Valley Road (fully closed)

1600 HIXSON PIKE - (partially blocked)

Resolved incidents:

501 Ochs Hwy and 1204 S Scenic Hwy are now open

3100 Campbell St (possible hazard)

Delashmitt Rd at Sherry Lane (emergency services checking street status)

Hixson Pike at Ashland Terrace (hazard reported)

W Martin Luther King Blvd at Broad Street (unknown hazard)

Greenwood Road at N Crest Road (fully closed)

Aster Ave at Cummings Hwy (unknown hazard)

6598 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD - Fully closed, unknown hazard

702 N Crest Road (unknown hazard)

6210 Wimberly Drive (wires down)

4087 Gann Store Road (fully closed, unknown hazard)

326 Thompson Street (wires down)

6020 Dayton Blvd (wires down)

New York Ave at Tunnel Blvd (fully closed, unknown hazard)

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as trees weakened by the storms continue to fall. Continue to use caution when driving.





Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525





Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines