SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired

During the early morning hours of Thursday, May 9, 2024, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 9200 block of Cobblestone Hill Drive for reports of multiple shots fired. Residents also reported an individual was walking through the neighborhood firing a rifle.

Deputies immediately responded and, once on scene, were informed the male suspect had gone back inside his home with the weapon. A perimeter was then set up to ensure the suspect did not leave the residence. HCSO SWAT and HNT personnel were dispatched to the scene.

After several hours, the suspect in the house exited and turned himself into law enforcement without incident. Due to the serious nature of the call, residents were asked to shelter in place throughout the incident.

The suspect, Steve Garrison, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Officials said, "The HCSO would like to thank the residents impacted by this call for their patience while our personnel resolved this critical incident. The HCSO would also like to thank members of the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and HCEMS for their support throughout this incident."