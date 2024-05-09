Latest Headlines

Dr. Robertson Says Students Who Didn't Make It To School Won't Be Penalized

  Thursday, May 9, 2024

Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson released the following statement concerning the morning's two-hour delay in opening schools: 

"The safety of students and staff is always our top priority. In the face of dynamic weather events, the decision to close schools is a collaborative effort involving consultation with numerous agencies. As superintendent, it is my responsibility to finalize district closures, a task I approach with careful consideration.

"I recognize the difficulties that remaining on a two-hour delay caused, and I am accountable for this decision.

"When the decision to remain on a two-hour delay was made, it was made with the information available at the time. As the morning progressed, conditions continued to evolve, which caused new challenges across the district, including road closures and power outages, particularly in the northern areas of our community.

"Students will not be penalized for missing school. I am deeply grateful to our transportation staff, bus drivers, and school staff. Their work ensured that students arrived and remained safe this morning.

"I look forward to continued collaboration with our community as we make decisions on behalf of our students."

