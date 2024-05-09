CPD Officer Has Minor Injuries After Tree Falls On Patrol Vehicle

photo by CPD photo by CPD photo by CPD photo by CPD photo by CPD photo by CPD photo by CPD Previous Next

A Chattanooga Police Officer was on routine patrol in the 1600 block of Hixson Pike at 8:18 a.m. Thursday when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle. The officer was unable to exit the vehicle, so he requested assistance.Chattanooga Fire Department's Red Shift Battalion 3, Squad 1, Squad 19, Squad 20, and Engine 16 responded to the scene.Chattanooga Public Works was in the area working to clear debris with a front end loader. CPD and CFD requested assistance from Public Works to lift the tree off of the CPD patrol vehicle.Once the tree was lifted off of the vehicle, the officer was able to open the door and get out of the vehicle.Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the officer to a local hospital with minor injuries.CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.