Police Blotter: Woman Suspicious Of Men Wanting To Photograph Her Dog With Their Dog; Man Stuffs Several Items In His Pants Before Leaving Mapco

A woman told police she was walking her dog on Helena Drive when two men - a black male (wearing black) and a white male (also wearing black and covered in tattoos) - were outside a house on Helena Drive with a pit bull. According to the woman, the two men told her they liked her dog, and when she walked back towards her house, the men tried to get her and her dog to go to their house so they could get a picture of their dogs together. The woman simply walked away because she was suspicious of their activity. She just wanted police to be aware.



* * *

A woman called police from the Circle K at 2514 Amnicola Hwy. She said her temporary tag was stolen off her black Acura MDX. She stated it happened within about an hour (10-11 p.m.) of her being at the gas station. The temporary tag displayed out of Tennessee. Footage was not able to be watched due to there being no manager present.

* * *

A man told police he walked out to his Lexus GX470 at the Chattanooga Cigar & Hookah Lounge, 1518 Market St., and found his front bumper had been damaged. Police observed a dent in the front passenger side bumper, along with a few scratches. The man valued the damage at $500. No suspect information is known.

* * *

Police responded to 1811 E. 4th St. to recover a stolen auto. Police located the described vehicle in the driveway, unoccupied. Dispatch verified the vehicle was stolen. Police attempted to contact the owner, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was inventoried for a tow and a Ziploc bag full of small clear crystal rocks (approximately 87 grams) were in the center console. The bag was collected and submitted to Property. The vehicle was processed for fingerprints and one partial print was lifted and submitted to Property. Doug Yates towed the vehicle away. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police located multiple people at the park at 3000 E. 34th St. at 12:03 a.m. This is a city park and is closed during the night hours. Police informed the people sitting at the table in the park that it was closed and informed them they are not to come back during the night time hours. All five people there were identified. They all agreed not to come back during these times and were told if they did, they would be trespassed from the property and taken to jail.

* * *

A woman called police to request officers stand by while she retrieved her television from a residence she used to live in on Hixson Pike. She said she ordered a TV, and it was mistakenly delivered there. Police spoke with the homeowner, who gave the TV back without issue.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle turn north onto Bonny Oaks Drive. The vehicle appeared to be driving normally, but police observed via the tag of the vehicle (TN) that it was possibly stolen out of Chattanooga. As police attempted to notify Dispatch, as they do prior to attempting to initiate traffic stops, the vehicle turned onto Addison Road and accelerate at a high rate of speed. Due to the suspect vehicle fleeing prior to police activating emergency equipment, police did not attempt to initiate a traffic stop and instead BOLOd the vehicle city-wide and to HCSO East.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 3000 Kings Point Road. Police found a man who was asleep in his vehicle there. He told police he pulled up to the docks around 3 a.m. He said he was worn out from work and he pulled off the road to sleep.

* * *

A worker found a wallet in front of a business on Broad Street. The brown wallet had a TN ID for a man in it, and it contained $11 in cash. Police looked up the man, but could not find a local address for him, so took the items to Property.

* * *

A woman on Tennessee Avenue told police that sometime the night before, after 9 p.m., someone had busted out the rear passenger side window on her Chevy pickup truck. The suspect then entered the vehicle and ransacked the inside, looking for items to steal. The woman said that they are going to do an inventory of the items that were stolen and will call police back to complete a supplemental report at a later time. There is currently no suspect information.

* * *

An employee at Precision Tune Auto Care, 4221 Hixson Pike, told police that at some point the night before, someone came onto the property and caused damage to four vehicles in the property section. The employee was going to attempt to locate video footage of the incident.

* * *

A woman on Jefferson Street told police it appeared that someone had entered her Kia Forte overnight while it was parked, and had stolen $50 in change. It also appeared as if the ignition was tampered with and the plastic cover under the steering wheel was removed, causing damage (estimated about $500). She thinks she may have left the vehicle unlocked. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police she came out to her car from Perimeter Place, 6231 Perimeter Dr., around 6:45 p.m. and noticed that her front passenger window was busted. The vehicle (a black Toyota) is a rental car through Enterprise with a FL tag. She said all that was stolen was a tan backpack with some miscellaneous workout items inside (blender bottle, pre-workout, etc.), but she said that nothing of major value was inside. It is unknown who or how someone shattered the window and stole her backpack, but charges are pending if a suspect can be identified. Police will attempt to look at camera footage as soon as possible.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police around 2:30 p.m. he found his 2022 GMC truck (TN tag) with right front fender damage. He said he contacted his insurance with Farm Bureau, who quoted the damage for approximately $1,500 and requested a police report be filed. It is unknown how this damage occurred.

* * *

The manager of the Mapco, 2282 Encompass Dr., told police a shoplifter came into the store and stole several items. The manager showed police camera footage of a black male exiting the passenger side of a white Kia Forte, and provided police the tag number of the vehicle, which came back belonging to a woman police identified. The man ambled around the store, taking items and sticking them in his pants. The manager was unclear how much the man took. Police were able to observe the man hiding items in plain sight of the camera and also observed him moving in such a way consistent with hiding items where he was not fully in view of a camera. The man then left the store on foot. Employees spoke to the man, asking about the items he had taken, and he shrugged and got into the vehicle and left the scene. The driver was not observed. Police located a known associate of the woman who owned the vehicle, who was consistent in age and size to the suspect; however, police could not make a positive ID, due to the grainy nature of the video.