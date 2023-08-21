Police Blotter: Man Stuffs Can Of Beer In Pocket, Pays For Another; 2 Steal Items Worth Nearly $3,000, Then Leave Them

The manager at the Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police she recognized a man walking into the store. She is familiar with the man stealing beer. She said that in this incident she observed the man select two beers and place one of them in his pocket. He then walked to the front of the store and paid for one of them. She was able to confirm this with the video of the incident. Police were able to get a photo of the man and send it out to CPD Sworn for possible identification. The man was seen getting into a white Lexus RX300 with TN tag. No other suspect information was observed, other than a light-skinned black male wearing a black shirt. The beer that the man took was worth $2.49 and the store is wanting to press charges for the theft.



* * *

A caller on N. Germantown Road told police they were in a verbal altercation with a man and wanted him to leave. The man grabbed his things and left on a bicycle, going south on Germantown Road.

* * *

A woman told police that her 2009 MYKA bicycle was stolen from the storage room of her apartment complex on E. 5th Street. She said that she was out of town for a couple months and observed that bicycle was stolen when she returned. She said the only people who have a key to the storage are other bike owners.

* * *

A man on Bradt Street told police he just discovered a dent in the passenger door of his vehicle and a busted rear brake light. He said he knew he did not hit anything when driving and believes this damage happened sometime this past weekend.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a man was being aggressive with someone at Central Avenue/E. Main Street. Police observed a man in the roadway attempting to slow down vehicles to speak with them. The man was asked to leave the area and warned that if he was in traffic causing vehicles to stop or swerve to avoid him while asking for money again he could be arrested.

* * *

A woman told police she was attempting to enter the property belonging to Cedar Designs, 6300 Enterprise Park Dr., when she struck the overhang while crossing through the gate. The manager of the business said the damages are estimated to be approximately $4,000. No one was injured and the vehicle was driven from the scene.

* * *

Police received a call regarding a homeless female screaming at traffic at 301 E Martin Luther King Blvd. As police got into the area, they could hear the woman in an alcove next to the Kanku's at 301 E. MLK. Police recognized the woman and initiated a well-being check. They conducted a crisis assessment on her, but determined that she didn't meet criteria for involuntary hospitalization. Police concluded she just needed water and some shade, since the heat was reaching into the 90s. Police relocated the woman to Miller Park at her request and provided her with some water and a single occupancy tent. She was in a calmer demeanor when police left her.

* * *

Police observed a car pulled over on Bonny Oaks Drive. When speaking to the driver, police observed that she had been sleeping. It was apparent that she was too tired to safely operate a vehicle. so she called for a ride to come get her.

* * *

A woman on Carson Avenue told police she came home from work and noticed that her front kitchen window had been broken. Police immediately noticed damage to a double pane window in the southeast corner of the house. The woman said that she swept up the glass from the damage and the shattered glass was spread in the inside, indicating the impact most likely came from the outside of the residence. She showed police a rock that was on the lower window of the sliding vertical window. It is unlikely the rock fell there after being thrown. Police observed several rocks in the front yard landscape which matched the rock thrown. The woman told police that on her security cameras, during the time she was away at work, she heard her son and an unknown woman in an intense argument. She said it is possible that the damage was caused during that argument. However, her security cameras did not catch this specific incident. She said that she will question her son about the argument and damage. Her son was not on scene while police were present. The woman was provided a complaint card and did not decide if she would like to prosecute at this time. She was told to call the non-emergency number if she gains any suspect information or would like to prosecute.

* * *

A woman on Dee Drive told police she wanted a man to leave her property. The man was heavily intoxicated. Police provided the man a ride to the Bayberry Apartments with no issue.

* * *

Police observed a truck traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive towards the intersection of Waterwalk Place, when the traffic light turned red. The semi-truck attempted to stop at the red light, then proceeded through the red light before on-coming traffic could make their turn onto Riverside Drive. After running information on the driver, CA DMV reported his license was expired, even though his physical ID didn't expire until 2025. Due to technical difficulties with the E-Citation, police had to let the man go with a warning.

* * *

A woman told police she was in the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, one day the week before and had her passport in her purse, but when she noticed it was gone, she was already home. The passport is blue and is a Mexican passport. She is unsure of where it could be located and doesn't know what day she lost it.

* * *

Police observed a gray Honda Accord with front-end damage abandoned at 18100 Interstate 24 WB. The vehicle registration was checked and towed by Mosteller's Towing.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Comfort Inn & Suites. Police spoke with a man who said that he knew a woman who was getting a divorce from her husband, and she called him there. While talking to her, a second man came out and they got into an argument and the man said that the second man raised his shirt and he believed that he saw a firearm in his waist band, so he charged after him. Police then spoke to the second man, who said that he and his girlfriend (the woman getting a divorce) were here and she was outside smoking and he walked out and the man was outside sitting with her on a bench. He said he told him to get away from her, and this started an argument and the man started to chase him. Police then spoke to the woman, who was extremely intoxicated. She said that the man who called police was blackmailing her with pictures and videos of her. She also said that she didn't care if anyone saw the videos or pictures. Police informed her that what she described wasn't blackmail. She also said he had touched her, but wouldn't elaborate. All of them agreed to separate and the woman and the second man were asked to leave by hotel staff, which they did while police were on scene.

* * *

An employee at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police two people were seen walking into the store at 4:31 p.m. The first person was observed to be the lookout as the second person was putting items into a tote box. Both of them passed the point of sale with $2,942.81 worth of merchandise. The two left in a black SUV and left the items in the parking lot.