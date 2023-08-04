Chattanooga Man Facing Charge Of Stabbing His Brother In The Neck; Punching Brother's Girlfriend

A Chattanooga man is facing charges of stabbing his brother in the neck just after punching the brother's girlfriend on the left side of her face.

Mark Lamar Parker, 59, of 1700 Walker St., was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and especially aggravated burglary.

In the incident on Thursday night, the girlfriend said she was in the yard when Parker, without saying anything, bashed her. She said he proceeded into the house and attacked his brother.

A police dispatcher said they got a call in which they could hear a physical altercation going on in the background. A male caller who was yelling seemed to be traveling further away from the phone.

At Jackson Street, police were able to catch up with the man who had been yelling. He said he had been chasing after his brother after being attacked by him.

Police said the brother had a stab wound on his neck close to some major arteries.

Back at the house, police found fresh blood inside the doorway.

Neighbors said a man wearing a red shirt had run into nearby woods. There was an extensive search for Mark Parker, and he was finally located after the use of heat sensors and K9s.

It was learned that several hours earlier Mark Parker had been trespassed from his brother's home.

Police said Mark Parker has a violent history, including a similar stabbing in 2018 after which he fled into the same woods.

When police were beginning to transport Parker to the jail, he asked if they could get his bag he had stashed in a nearby tree. The bag was located and it contained a black folding style box knife. It was turned into police property.

He was found shirtless, but with a red shirt with him.