Elderly Person's Foot Is Run Over In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An elderly person’s foot was run over by a vehicle driving through the Walmart parking lot. The person was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An alarm was activated at the St. Athanasius Coptic Orthodox Church, in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay.



An unknown 911 call came in from the 10900 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



Two fraudulent withdrawals from March were reported from the Truist Bank, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.



A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.



Police responded to a hit and run crash in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

One driver alleged that they were rear ended by another vehicle before it fled the scene.A report was filed regarding an anonymous social media post associated with Southern Adventist University regarding firearms.East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted on two bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. The individual was transported to the jail.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail.A citizen reported that someone had parked their car on the sidewalk in the 5600 block of Tucker Road. The vehicle had been moved into a driveway when an officer checked the area.A business owner in the 5900 block of Elementary Way called to have two homeless individuals trespassed from their property after they had been discovered sleeping behind the business. Both were gone when officers arrived.A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license, as well as a Collegedale warrant for possession of marijuana.Police were called to keep the peace while an individual retrieved personal property from a residence in the Hills Parc apartment complex.An officer assisted a family with a disabled vehicle in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a revoked license. The passenger was also arrested for criminal impersonation as well as a Hamilton County warrant.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant for possession of marijuana.A concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of University Drive. Contact was made with the vehicle and its driver, who had come to assist another driver fix their car.Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted for failure to appear and a bond revocation warrant from a charge of driving on a revoked license. The fugitive was booked on their warrants and released on bond.An officer responded to a single vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Blair Road after a pickup truck went off road and landed on its side in a ditch. No injuries were reported.An officer assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 9900 block of Lee Highway.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway made after receiving an alert from license plate reader cameras regarding a driver with warrants resulted in the driver being found in possession of illegal narcotics and charged. The driver was also found to be a fugitive out of Georgia, but the warrants were non-extraditable.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from Gainesville, Georgia to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on their charges.Police were called to keep the peace in the Walmart grocery pick up area after customers started becoming disgruntled when services fell behind after a brief storm came through the area.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.An individual reported that their vehicle had been damaged in the Walmart parking lot last Wednesday.Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.Police responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Nothing was located.Collegedale police stood by at a residence in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail while a Chattanooga police officer attempted to make contact with a suspect from a disorder. No contact was made.K9 Krino was requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a drug sniff of a stopped car on I-75. Krino detected the odor of narcotics and as a result of his efforts, methamphetamines were recovered.