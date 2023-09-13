Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp's Office Creates New Director Of Property Management Position

  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

In preparation for a lengthening list of large-scale building projects, the county mayor has created a new director of property management position to cover all government properties and agencies and serve as “the clear point of contact.”

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said the county’s lineup is “snowballing” to include the county-wide overhaul of school facilities, a new medical examiner’s office, and a new drug recovery court.

“The bandwidth is not really there on our side or on the school system’s side,” he said.

The Hamilton County Commission is set to approve Michael S. Kirk, the current chief operations officer at Boyd-Buchanan School, for the position.

Hamilton County already has 125 buildings to maintain. The new position was approved as a budget item for the current fiscal year and is part of the public works department. It will deal with leasing, improvements, space allocation and efficiency, and property damage, among other things.

Broadband internet is coming to a rural neighborhood of 147 homes on Walden’s Ridge in Sale Creek where EPB, Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative and Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative services convene.

The commission plans to contribute $40,000 to the $656,000 project. An Appalachian Regional Commission grant gives another $328,000.

The steep topography of the area makes installation difficult.

“It’s one of the only pockets left,” said Matthew Boynton of Bledsoe Telephone, which will install the broadband.

“This has almost become a necessity in modern day,” said Commissioner Steve Highlander, who compared the area to another dry spot in the upper Highway 58 area.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw announced a new Safe Baby Court program for cases involving a child 0 to 3 years old. The commission will approve a reimbursement grant of $200,000 from the Department of Mental Health to launch the program.

“It’s really about safe families,” Judge Philyaw said. Parents are counseled in drug abuse, mental health, employment and stable housing, all to find “safe permanency for a child,” he said.

Judge Philyaw said the Safe Baby Court program is an intensive problem-solving court that relies on lots of programs and services to help stabilize families. These time-consuming cases require frequent review, he said.

Latest Headlines
GreenTech Withdraws Rezoning Request On Hunter Road; Will Build 204 Homes Instead Of 300
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2023
East Hamilton Runners Dominate Rabbit Valley Run
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/13/2023
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests At Walker County Home With Nearly 100 Animals
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests At Walker County Home With Nearly 100 Animals
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2023
County Mayor Wamp's Office Creates New Director Of Property Management Position
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2023
HCSO Investigating Social Media Threat Against East Hamilton Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/13/23
  • Breaking News
  • 9/13/2023
Breaking News
GreenTech Withdraws Rezoning Request On Hunter Road; Will Build 204 Homes Instead Of 300
  • 9/13/2023

Developer GreenTech Homes withdrew its request Wednesday to rezone 104 acres off Hunter Road on Bell Mill Road. The developer will move forward to build 204 homes currently allowed with the property’s ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/13/23
  • 9/13/2023

more

Lookout Mountain Looks To Recover Loss Fees From Incline Change
  • 9/13/2023

The town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. is looking to various governmental departments in Tennessee to find out what can be done to recover money that has been lost since the Incline stopped selling ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Lost Temper With Guy Who Cut Him Off And Is Afraid Of Retaliation; Serial Vandal Tags The Read House Door With "Telis"
  • 9/13/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/13/2023
City Project Aims At Converting Smelly Sludge To Good Quality Fertilizer; Cutting Truck Trips
  • 9/12/2023
Attorneys For 34-Year-Old Man Killed In Clash With Police Say Officers Acted Recklessly
Attorneys For 34-Year-Old Man Killed In Clash With Police Say Officers Acted Recklessly
  • 9/12/2023
Signal Mountain Council Increases More Fees For Town Services
  • 9/12/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Recognize The Red Bank Central Park As A Park
  • 9/12/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Feckless Leadership Makes The New Axis Of Evil Stronger
  • 9/11/2023
Fascism In New Mexico - And Response
  • 9/9/2023
Sports
Steven Mann Holds Lead Entering Final Round Of Tennessee Senior Amateur
  • 9/12/2023
Mocs Volleyball Wins 3-1 At Jacksonville State
  • 9/12/2023
Brock Eliminated In Round Of 16 At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/12/2023
Durham, Carter, Reedy, Friedl Win In CWGA Golf
  • 9/12/2023
PHOTOS: Cross Country Race Tuesday At Woodland Park Baptist Church
  • 9/12/2023
Happenings
Hey Earl Roast Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Prison Prevention Ministries
Hey Earl Roast Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/13/2023
David Carroll Shares Book With Trinity Lutheran Seniors
  • 9/13/2023
Did You Know? Transparency
Did You Know? Transparency
  • 9/13/2023
Tickets On Sale For Annual Not-So-Silent Auction
  • 9/13/2023
Upcoming Road Closures Related To Railroad Construction Announced
  • 9/13/2023
Entertainment
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
KZ106 Celebrates 45th Birthday With Events And Prizes
  • 9/13/2023
McLemore's Songwriter Series Features David Ryan Harris And Chris Stills Thursday
  • 9/11/2023
The Head And The Heart Comes To Memorial Auditorium Oct. 25
  • 9/12/2023
Walker Road Trio Is In Concert At North River Civic Center Oct. 20
  • 9/8/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Recognize The Red Bank Central Park As A Park
  • 9/12/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
  • 9/11/2023
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Business
Jesse Branum Joins Chattanooga Chamber As Director Of Accounting
Jesse Branum Joins Chattanooga Chamber As Director Of Accounting
  • 9/13/2023
Public Warned Of Scam Utilizing Forged Signature Of TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence
  • 9/13/2023
Squatters Ordered To Leave Vacant Apartment - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Findings Of 2023 Market Value Analysis Presented To Affordable Housing Committee
  • 9/12/2023
FEMA And TEMA Announce Flood Risk Public Open House For Middle Tennessee-Chickamauga Watershed On Thursday
  • 9/12/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Welcome Summitt Cyclists During Pedal For Pat Campaign
UTC To Welcome Summitt Cyclists During Pedal For Pat Campaign
  • 9/13/2023
Center For First-Generation Student Success Adds Tennessee’s Community Colleges To The First Scholars Network
  • 9/13/2023
BASF Donates $5,000 To High School STEAM Education Programs In Chattanooga Area
  • 9/13/2023
Living Well
Governor Lee Launches Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program
  • 9/13/2023
CHI Memorial’s Annual "We Care Saturday" Set For Sept. 30
  • 9/12/2023
Free South Chattanooga Culture Festival Is Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2023
Memories
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Outdoors
4-Foot Alligator Captured In Rhea County
4-Foot Alligator Captured In Rhea County
  • 9/13/2023
Master Gardeners Holds Free "Acid-Loving Plants" Gardening Class Sept. 16
Master Gardeners Holds Free "Acid-Loving Plants" Gardening Class Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2023
Chattanooga Bird Club To Meet Sept. 14
  • 9/11/2023
Travel
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
  • 9/12/2023
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
  • 9/11/2023
SCWN Luncheon Sept. 28 Features Broker Steffanie Green
SCWN Luncheon Sept. 28 Features Broker Steffanie Green
  • 9/11/2023
"Sometimes The Boat Rocks" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God; International Meal To Follow Service
  • 9/13/2023
Obituaries
Terry Maurice Forrester
Terry Maurice Forrester
  • 9/13/2023
Emma Lee Townson
  • 9/13/2023
Thomas David Armstrong
Thomas David Armstrong
  • 9/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Hale, William "Bill" Hugh (Cleveland)
Hale, William "Bill" Hugh (Cleveland)
  • 9/13/2023
Thompson, Andrew Whitney Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 9/13/2023
Blackwell, Patricia Jane (Cohutta)
Blackwell, Patricia Jane (Cohutta)
  • 9/13/2023