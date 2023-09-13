GreenTech Withdraws Rezoning Request On Hunter Road; Will Build 204 Homes Instead Of 300

Latest Headlines

Developer GreenTech Homes withdrew its request Wednesday to rezone 104 acres off Hunter Road on Bell Mill Road. The developer will move forward to build 204 homes currently allowed with the property’s A-1 Agricultural District zoning, instead of 300 homes which would have been allowed with a new R-1 Single-Family Residential District zoning.

Mike Price of MAP Engineers represented GreenTech before the county commission Wednesday to withdraw the request.

Mr. Price said GreenTech’s R-1 plan would have included widening Bell Mill Road and improvements to accommodate ever-worsening traffic, at the developer’s expense, but he said the plan was stonewalled by the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency in August, and the county refused to do it themselves.

“We had offered that we would do the work,” said Mr. Price. “What I’m seeing is a troubling trend here... I think it’s the wrong move.”

Mr. Price characterized the system as “all or nothing” with no way to compromise between neighbor and developer. He said RPA doesn’t have the authority and the commission doesn’t have the tools to modify a development so that it’s a good fit for both parties.

“You can complain, but you’re going to get what you get,” said Commissioner Lee Helton. “You’re going to get something and not have a say.”

Commissioner Warren Mackey said requiring infrastructure to be installed first is a “false premise” that would grind all new construction to a halt indefinitely. He argued that building more homes will pay for the needed infrastructure later.

“I’m going to fight to build,” he said. “I’m not going to raise taxes.”

RPA Development Services Director Bryan Shults said the county is prohibited from using property taxes to pay for infrastructure anyway.

Commissioner Mackey said he had lost patience with neighboring property owners who don’t want the new subdivision.

“We’re not going to let 200 people stop us,” he said. “If you want it, buy it. Otherwise we’re going to build,” he said.

Commissioner Steve Highlander said there’s such a backlog of approved homes yet to be built that it’s clear the infrastructure that is insufficient now will completely fail to serve.

“It’s not just convenience, it’s safety,” he said, citing multiple deaths in car wrecks on Hunter Road and Snow Hill Road.

Commissioner Highlander said the GreenTech subdivision’s entrance road is at an angle that a garbage truck, ambulance or school bus can’t navigate, and that Hunter Road isn’t wide enough for regular traffic with big vehicles like those.

