Police Blotter: Woman Says Gang Members With Guns Loitering Outside Her Apartment; Woman Locked Inside Home By Jammed Magnet

A woman on Wilson Street told police numerous gang members were outside her apartment and that they had firearms. Police located a group of approximately 10 men outside the apartment. Police made contact with them to ensure that no illegal activity was taking place. Police observed one man walk away and reach for a handgun in his pocket. He was quickly detained and identified. Police identified the handgun as a Glock 30. The firearm was run through NCIC and came up negative stolen. The man was shown not to be a prohibited possessor. He was subsequently released and the firearm was stowed in the trunk of his vehicle. The man was accompanied by three other identified men. The other men on scene were not identified. All of them were told to obey the "No Loitering" signs posted around the apartment complex. They agreed to go inside a breezeway.



* * *

Officers responded to a dispute on Arlington Avenue. A man had gone to a residence to pick up some personal items from another man. The other man in the home refused to give the man access to the residence to gain the items until the arrival of officers. The man was then able to retrieve his items and he left the scene without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 40 Starview Lane, told police a man who did not stay at the hotel engaged in a verbal disorder with him. He said he felt the man was verbally abusive and requested his statements be documented. The unknown man was not on scene when police arrived.

* * *

Police were dispatched to USA Storage Centers, 6115 Mountain View Road, on an open door/window call. Police found one of the front windows to be busted. It was a double pane window and only the outer pane was busted. Police at this time don't know how the window was broken due to Dispatch not being able to get hold of any responsible party for this business. Police did observe the business to have security cameras.

* * *

Police were called to Jenkins Road for a vehicle fire. A man told police that he took his dad to work and went home, and his father and mother's vehicle then caught on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and put the fire out, and Doug Yates towed the vehicle to their lot.

* * *

A man on Union Avenue told police someone had broken out the window of his rental vehicle overnight. He said he had gone to bed around 12:30 a.m. and woke up around 6:50 a.m. to find the window broken. He said nothing was taken from the vehicle. He said his neighbor's vehicle had also been broken into, but he was not able to make contact with them at this time. Police received a call from the neighbor, who said her vehicle was the one broken into. She said nothing was taken. Her vehicle had the rear passenger side window smashed out in similar fashion to the man's vehicle. Police will attempt to gather video footage of the incident from the area.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a dark-colored Kia parked in the middle of the roadway at the 2800 block of E. 28th Street. As an officer approached the vehicle, he observed that the rear passenger side window had been broken out and that the ignition console had been dismantled. While the officer was investigating the vehicle, a woman called in just down the road saying that her Kia had been stolen. Police were able to determine that the vehicle was hers and were able to reunite her with her vehicle. Police were also able to lift four cards of fingerprints off of the vehicle. They were taken to Property.

* * *

A woman on Green Forest Drive told police her daughter had been causing a scene and yelling at her. She said her daughter was upset because she would not give her a ride to take her home. The daughter said it was just a lot of arguing between the two and she didn't need a ride from her mother, someone else would be taking her home. Both of them appeared very intoxicated. Both returned back inside the house as police left the scene.

* * *

An officer was on the gravel trail of the Railroad Museum for perimeter purposes and located 103x shell casings. Type of shell casings were unknown to the officer, but due to being labeled LC 88 and LC 78, Google results showed them to possibly be .308 belted blanks. The shell casings were turned in to Property by end of shift.

* * *

Police arrived at Ascension Living, 250 E. 10th St., for an active fire alarm. Police witnessed a small fire inside the building. They made entry through the right hand side glass door on 10th Street by smashing through the glass. Quincy 1 was able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

* * *

An employee at the City Cafe Diner, 7641 Lee Hwy., told police a black male was sleeping by their dumpster and he wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and identified him. Police trespassed the man and sent him on his way.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police she was locked inside her residence and was unable to unlock or open her exterior door, and was locked into her apartment. Police observed a magnet jammed in the door frame, which jammed up the lock, causing the door to be unable to be operated. Police attempted several times to dismantle the lock, but were unsuccessful and CFD E4 responded to the scene and made an entry.