Red Bank Getting Parks And Recreation Master Plan

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Gail Perry

A request for proposals for a parks and recreation needs assessment and master plan was approved by the Red Bank City Commission Tuesday night. This plan is one of the goals that the commissioners set to accomplish this year. The accepted proposal will  cost the city $74,820 and was budgeted under the public works department.

The playground at White Oak Park is at the end of its usable life, said Parks and Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. The city did not receive the state grant that had been applied for to replace equipment so the commissioners authorized applying for the Game Time/Playcore “Playground Grant 2023.” If received, it would be a 100 percent matching grant of $165,000.

The city will also participate in the Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, supporting the annual National Recreation and Park Association initiative.

A 10-member Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was appointed by the commissioners Tuesday night. There will be one member from the Orange Grove Center who is volunteering time to ensure that parks and activities are all inclusive.  

Mayor Hollie Berry was authorized to sign a license agreement with the Red Bank Pool Advisory Committee, Inc., a non-profit corporation. It will conduct pool-related recreational and sporting activities and manage the Red Bank pool property, including concession stands, restrooms and parking.

Public Works Director Greg Tate requested and received authorization to purchase a 2025 curb tender Vac-Pak leaf truck in the amount of $252,469. Currently the street department does leaf collections and part-time personnel have been hired for the work. Mr. Tate told the commissioners that this truck will reduce labor costs because it takes just one person to drive and operate the vehicle that collects leaves. Now it takes three people to perform the same work. An added benefit is that this truck can also be used for stormwater improvements by sucking up trash from storm drains and ADA curb  mats, so it will be used jointly by the solid waste and stormwater departments. It will be bought with wastewater funding that is on residents’ tax bills.

The public works department will also be getting a 2023 dump truck that was budgeted and will be bought for $99,564. This vehicle will be used by the stormwater crew to perform stormwater-related repairs, said Mr. Tate. There is a $70 flat rate stormwater charge on tax bills that will be used to pay for this vehicle.

Red Bank will be amending the city code to revise and update the city’s Occupational Safety and Health Program plan, rules and regulations relating to preventing workplace hazards for employees. Deputy Fire Marshall Eddie Iles was named as the safety director of the program and will be the person responsible for implementing it.

Red Bank has received a firefighting support grant of $1,000 from Tennessee American Water. The commissioners authorized the acceptance of the gift.

The Red Bank Air Pollution Control Ordinance that incorporates certain federal regulations was adopted. The same plan has already been adopted by Hamilton County and the city of Chattanooga. The ordinance is also being passed by all the other municipalities in Hamilton County.

A new committee in Red Bank will have the responsibility of coordinating the city’s responses to the recent Hamilton County Schools Board and Hamilton County Commission’s schools’ facilities recommendations. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton and Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey were designated as co-chairs of the newly formed committee.

Two ordinances passed on the second and final vote, including the ordinance that amends and sets standards and regulations with respect to the development of steep slopes. There were no speakers for or against the new regulations at the public hearing when citizens are allowed to weigh in on an issue. The city is hoping this will promote responsible development on steep property.

The decision was also in favor of amending the city’s sign ordinance, with nobody speaking for or against it at the pubic meeting held before the final vote. The amendments were related to pole signs and murals. Pole signs, formerly banned, will be allowed to stay on a business’s property. The measure is aimed at being business friendly. Murals have been redefined and are no longer considered to be a sign. Murals  cannot contain commercial messaging.   

 

 

