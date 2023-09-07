Calvin Donaldson Teacher Was Among Those Caught In Trafficking Sting

A teacher at Calvin Donaldson School was among those charged after a recent two-day operation to address human trafficking in the Chattanooga area.

County school officials said David Acevedo was a special education teacher at Calvin Donaldson Elementary. He was suspended without pay on Aug. 29 pending an investigation.

Acevedo, 25, was charged with simple possession, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, drug paraphernalia and promoting prostitution.

The operation on Aug.

25 and 26 was a partnership between the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Office of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp and Grow Free Tennessee. Authorities worked to rescue potential trafficking victims, while identifying those engaged in trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for the purpose of commercial sex.