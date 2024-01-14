Police Blotter: Pizza Delivery Woman Escapes Men On Water Street; Lawnmower Found In Middle Of Broad Street

An officer met with a woman at Papa Johns on Water Street. She said she was delivering a pizza in the area of Water Street but could not locate the correct address. While in the area she attempted to call the individual who ordered the pizza. She said while here, roughly four black males approached her claiming to be the individuals who ordered the pizza. She said they attempted to "lure" her inside the home, but she refused because the building appeared to be "abandoned". She said this scared her so she left the area. Officers arrived at the home and discovered the unit abandoned. Officers located the rear door open and made entry to check the residence for intruders. Officers were unable to locate anyone inside. * * *

On Lee Highway an officer responded for a possible disorder. A man said his vehicle had been used by an unidentified homeless man who goes by "David" for more than a week. That man has not returned the vehicle nor was given permission to use it, but the owner said that he does not wish to report it as stolen at this time.



At West 3rd Street and Chestnut Street, officers were notified of a homeless man digging through trash cans and leaving trash all over the sidewalk. Officers made contact with the man walking near West 4th Street and Chestnut Street. He said he needed to take the trash out of the trash cans. Officers informed him that he could not take trash out of trash cans and leave it on the ground. He said he would not continue to do so and went on his way.



An officer responded to a noise issue on 48th Street regarding a complaint by a woman against a man due to a persistently loud alarm. Speaking with her over the phone, she mentioned an alarm from him blared for about 10 minutes earlier that morning, and it regularly disturbs her throughout the day and night within her residence. She's frustrated and seeks city intervention. The officer promised to contact the owner, suggesting a quieter alarm and mentioning the possibility of citations if the noise persists. The officer provided her with a complaint number for follow-up.

On Founders Way police spoke with a woman who said that she was working at the office of UPS on Founders Way when another woman walked inside to obtain a package. She recognized the lady from an altercation that occurred at Tyner High School sometime over the summer. She made some derogatory remarks to the woman and told her to step outside. The woman told her no and then management asked her to leave. The woman stated that she just needed the incident documented and told police she would call back if the woman ever came back.

At Hamilton Place Boulevard., a man was reported walking around the store wearing their shoes. She also said he was talking out of his head and not making sense of his words, and ultimately making them feel uncomfortable. She requested the man be trespassed. He was informed he is now trespassed and is understanding of the consequences if he returns.



On South Brooks Avenue, an officer spoke with a man who said to police that he witnessed a black male (wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black pants) go behind the residency. He said that he never saw the man enter the home but just wanted it checked on. Police did not locate the person.



On Vance Road police made contact with a man who said his neighbors were playing music too loud. Police made contact with the man and then requested him to turn the music down. He complied.



On East 25th Street an officer reported a man and a woman were both trespassed from East Lake Courts. They both understand that they will be arrested if they return.



While on routine patrol, an officer observed a silver SUV turn its hazard lights on and swerve to avoid an obstruction in the roadway. As the officer got closer he noticed the obstruction was a blue zero turn lawn mower sitting in the cross walk on Broad Street at West 13th Street. He activated the emergency lights and started to attempt to relocate the mower out of the roadway. With the assistance of a passerby they were able to lift the mower out of the roadway and onto the sidewalk at the corner of Broad Street and West 13th Street. The officer checked with dispatch to try and locate any calls or reports taken involving the lawn mower but nothing could be located. At this time it is unclear who lost a mower in the middle of the roadway.