Police Blotter: Man Offended By Another Man's Comments Toward His Daughter; Police Called To House To Watch A Man Carry His Medicine

On East Main Street, officers made contact with a man who said he got into a verbal argument. He made statements to someone's daughter that the dad did not like. The dad then called the man a pervert and told him to leave. The man said the dad got up into his face, but it never got physical. He also left the scene when he was asked to. He just wanted to make a report to make sure he did not get in trouble later on. No criminal act occurred.



On Shallowford Road, police were called in reference to an issue with a woman gathering her belongings at Studio 6 due to her payments being past due. Police were able to see that she was able to pay the $70 and get her belongings without further issue.



At 2220 Hamilton Place Boulevard, a disorder occurred between employees of Academy Sports and three customers, two men and a woman. Management wanted the customers trespassed.



On Washington Street a woman called into 911 saying she believed two parties were attempting to break into her house. She said she heard them whispering on her front porch before attempting to open the door. Upon arrival, officers did not locate anyone in the area near the residence. The officer informed her of there being no one in the area at the time.



On Martin Luther King Boulevard, officers spoke to the complainant who said she and her boyfriend, were in a verbal altercation and she asked him to leave her hotel room. She said he refused to leave. The officer spoke to him and informed him due to the room being in her name, he would have to leave. He agreed and was transported by officers to the Westin hotel.

On Bonnie Drive a woman said a man had gotten into a verbal altercation with their daughter's boyfriend. She stated it did not get physical and they did not want assistance from police.



Upon arriving on scene at 140 Interstate 75, south bound, the officer found a woman's Chevy Tahoe facing the wrong way on the shoulder of the road. She said she was navigating the curve and lost control of her vehicle and it slammed into the median wall. The damage to her vehicle was minimal and TDOT was able to assist in getting her drivable again. She denied needing a crash report.



Officers responded to a report of a car crash on Wilcox Boulevard. The man needed a report for insurance purposes to get his mailbox and tree replaced. The mailbox is worth approximately $3,200, and the tree is approximately $300 to replace.



On East Brainerd Road a man called asking police to check his apartment due to possible suspicious activity he viewed from his security cameras. He said that he was out of town and has been notified of motion detection from sensors within his apartment. Police arrived on scene and did not observe damage consistent with forced entry to any entrance/exit, door or window. All doors and windows were locked. What was observable though the glass door, nothing appeared to be disheveled. He was contacted afterward by police and informed of the observations made while on scene.

On Cloverdale Loop, an officer spoke with a woman who said that she had reported her phone stolen yesterday, but she had now found it, and did not want to press any charges for the theft. She said that a friend had called for her yesterday to report the phone lost (or stolen, she stated both). She said she did not remember the officer that took the original report, and dispatch was unable to find any reports of any thefts from this address.



On Shallowford Road, an officer spoke with the reporting party who said she did not want to speak to police and was leaving town with her mother.



On Green Hill Drive, an officer made contact with a man who said he wanted police to stand by as he carried his medication from the kitchen to his bedroom. There was no one else in the residence and this made no sense to the officer. He said that he paid rent to live there for five months from his friend that also lives there. He said there was nothing else he needed and thanked the officer for coming out. It came across as very strange that he would call police to his own residence to get his medication from one room and take it to another.