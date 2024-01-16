Conditions Worsening On Icy Ochs Highway; Multiple Wrecks On I-24 Through Chattanooga As Temps Plunge

Officials said conditions were icy and worsening on Ochs Highway, one of the main routes up Lookout Mountain, on Tuesday night as temperatures plunged.

Officials said the road leading up to the Tennessee section of the mountain might be closed this evening (Tuesday).

Road officials said, "Please use extreme caution or utilize the Ochs Highway Extension into Georgia as a detour."

Suck Creek Road at the Hamilton County line is closed due to icing.

Westbound Interstate 24 within the city limits has multiple incidents reported. Motorists were advised to use Broad Street/Cummings Highway/Birmingham Highway as a detour.