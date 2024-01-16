Conditions Worsening On Icy Ochs Highway; Multiple Wrecks On I-24 Through Chattanooga As Temps Plunge

Officials said conditions were icy and worsening on Ochs Highway, one of the main routes up Lookout Mountain, on Tuesday night as temperatures plunged.
Officials said the road leading up to the Tennessee section of the mountain might be closed this evening (Tuesday).
Road officials said, "Please use extreme caution or utilize the Ochs Highway Extension into Georgia as a detour."
Suck Creek Road at the Hamilton County line is closed due to icing.
Westbound Interstate 24 within the city limits has multiple incidents reported. Motorists were advised to use Broad Street/Cummings Highway/Birmingham Highway as a detour.
Already closed were the W Road leading into Signal Mountain as well as Hamill Road between Gann Store Road and Fairview Road due to icy conditions.
Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "Due to yesterday’s snowfall and continual falling temperatures throughout the night, we are experiencing severely icy conditions county-wide. The level of icy conditions depends on many factors including differences in elevation and the amount of snowfall received throughout different parts of the county.
"Despite where you live, please continue to avoid driving whenever possible so as to keep roadways clear for first responders. If you must drive, continue to drive slowly and be prepared for icy conditions, especially over bridges and overpasses, on less frequently traveled back roads, and in the higher elevations.
"Once again, please be safe and drive responsibly and cautiously. Lastly, remember to check on your elderly family and neighbors to ensure they have adequate support, supplies and heat."