As Many As 8,000 Attended Chattanooga's New Year's Eve Bash Downtown, City Officials Say

  • Tuesday, January 2, 2024
As many as 8,000 people took part in the inaugural downtown Chattanooga New Year's Eve bash, city officials said.
 
City parks officials said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the vibrant community of Chattanooga. Over 7,000 (perhaps closer to 8,000) Chattanoogans converged downtown, uniting across ages and backgrounds to celebrate together.
 
"The event was a resounding success, and its atmosphere was truly fantastic.
 
"Our gratitude extends to individuals like Stratton from SoundCorps, Jonathan from
our Special Events team, CPD, sponsors, the performers, our dedicated staff, crew, vendors, and most importantly, to YOU for illuminating Chattanooga's spirit!"
 
The event, featuring live music, was held near the Tennessee Aquarium.

 

 

