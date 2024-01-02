As Many As 8,000 Attended Chattanooga's New Year's Eve Bash Downtown, City Officials Say

As many as 8,000 people took part in the inaugural downtown Chattanooga New Year's Eve bash, city officials said.

City parks officials said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the vibrant community of Chattanooga. Over 7,000 (perhaps closer to 8,000) Chattanoogans converged downtown, uniting across ages and backgrounds to celebrate together.

"The event was a resounding success, and its atmosphere was truly fantastic.