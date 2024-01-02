Cleveland, Tn., Woman, 93, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash In Collegedale

A 93-year-old Cleveland, Tn., woman has died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in Collegedale last Thursday.

Officers with the Collegedale Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Apison Pike and McDonald Road at 9:34 a.m.

The crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1999 Ford Escort station wagon. The Ford Escort was being driven by Martha Claire Burns. Ms. Burns passed away in a local hospital on New Year's morning from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the circumstances of the accident continue, but no charges are expected to be filed at this time.