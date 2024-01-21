Police Blotter: Woman Trespassed Again After She Tries To Bathe In Bathroom Sink At Store; Apartment Residents Upset When Cars Are Towed

The manager for Joann Fabrics at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police a woman was inside the business, despite being trespassed. The manager said another employee saw the woman exposing herself in the bathroom as she was trying to bathe in the bathroom sink. An officer found the woman outside of the business and trespassed her again.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop at 6220 Shallowford Road on a silver Chrysler 300 with dark window tint. The driver was highly agitated toward the officer while on the traffic stop. He was released from the traffic stop with a verbal warning.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a white GMC pickup truck pulled up in front of her residence on Sunnyside Avenue, along with a sedan. She said the sedan then left and the white truck remained parked in front of her residence all day. An orange sticker was placed on the window of the truck to alert the driver to move it or it would be towed in 48 hours. The vehicle's VIN was checked and not reported stolen.

* * *

A man on Taylor Street told police he and his wife are separated and she had possession of their car. The man said he let the woman use the Hyundai Genesis to bring clothes to her kids, which were staying with him. The woman notified him she was on her way to drop the clothes off, which she did, however, left in the vehicle. The man wanted to report the vehicle as stolen, however, because they are married, the vehicle was not stolen.

* * *

An employee at Girls Inc. at 4505 Brainerd Road told police when she arrived at work that morning the contents of the trash can had been emptied throughout the parking lot. The last three weekends the trash had been dumped out and picked through. Last weekend an employee had been driving by and noticed one was on fire and was able to put it out.

* * *

Dispatch notified police that an employee with the Waste Department called in saying that over the last few days, a man has been dumping trash on the street in front of Carver Recreation Center. He said that the man grabs items from a house on the northeast corner of Cleveland Avenue and North Orchard Knob Avenue and brings it across the street where he dumps it. He told police that the man wears a black and red jacket, and has a black book bag. He also said that he hops on bus 10 heading downtown. The address was put on the watch list for the next week. Police will swing by around the same time tomorrow to find the suspect.



* * *

An officer observed two abandoned vehicles parked in no parking zones in the 1800 block of Newell Avenue. Neither vehicle had a valid registration. The officer placed an orange sticker on both vehicles warning the owners to remove the vehicles from the street within 48 hours or they would be towed.

* * *

An officer responded to speak with a complainant at YMCA on 6th Street. The officer contacted the man via cellphone about an incident that occurred on a previous day with another man. He said that they were made aware of the man asking for assistance from a 16-17 year old girl with them helping him setup an online dating account. He felt that this was inappropriate and they canceled the man's membership and asked him to leave the property. He doesn't believe that a crime has occurred but wanted a police report to document the incident.

* * *

Police spoke with a driver with Chattanooga Impound who said he was contracted through management of City View Apartments at 2709 Citico Ave. to tow vehicles that were not registered with the property. The man said he and other employees have been conducting business throughout the property through the night, however residents grew frustrated with their vehicles being towed. An officer spoke with people involved and told them that there was no police involvement in the towing and they would need to contact management in regards to the parking policy. A woman wanted the officer to report that the tow truck picked her car up off of the ground and put it back down.