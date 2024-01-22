Police Blotter: Women At Arby’s Says Another Woman Spit On Her; Unknown Men Want Inside Residence

Police were called to Arby’s at 5420 Brainerd Road where a woman said she was in a disorder with another woman. The first woman said she threw water at the other woman because she was spit on. The other woman had left before police arrived.

The Homeless Engagement Team was notified that there was a campsite set up underneath the overpass at 500 W. Main St. Officers arrived and found two couches with blankets and pillows, multiple chairs, a mini-fridge, and other items showing signs of being inhabited. The area was checked a second time later in the evening and it was still empty.

A man on Bledsoe Terrace told police he had moved there a few months ago and said the neighbors had been harassing him. He believed his next door neighbor and two neighbors down the road had been throwing things at his trailer and knocking over his trash can when he wasn't home. The man didn’t have any evidence of who the exact individuals were doing this, but believed it was the three neighbors east of his residence. He said he had been recently diagnosed with a disorder, and he seemed to be in an emotional state when speaking with police. At the time there was no evidence to show anyone was the culprit of the man’s claims.

Police got a call from a man from outside the Federal Courthouse. He spoke of meeting with the Marshals, but not making sense. Police spoke with the man in Miller Park. He only provided his name for police and spoke very limited. After sometime he said he didn’t need police. He was a black male, about 6'2”, roughly 180 pounds, wearing a black knit cap, glasses, gray sweatshirt, pants, black socks and no shoes.

Police were sent to Gann Store Road to conduct a wellness check. A woman had called and said her father, 95, had locked himself out of his house. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was back inside his residence. He said he was fine and would contact his daughter to let her know he was no longer locked out.

A driver for Chattanooga Impound Services told police he had towed a red 2003 Ford Mustang from Hickory Valley Road, but the Tennessee registration went to a 1999 Lexus. The Mustang was last registered in 2021 to a different woman. Neither the vehicle nor the registration was reported stolen. An officer removed the registration from the vehicle and turned it into Property, and Chattanooga Impound Services towed the car.

An officer reported a disabled vehicle at 213 Shallowford Road. The Chevrolet Cruze was obstructing a travel lane. The driver said her uncle was on the way to assist with towing. After a considerable wait, and with no sign of the uncle, the officer decided to call for a tow service. Doug Yates was dispatched and successfully towed the woman’s car.

A suspicious white male wearing all black was reported hanging around the Publix loading dock area at 3535 Broad St., screaming in the air. Police arrived and spoke to the man who said he was looking for his father and was also upset that his bicycle wheel had fallen off. The man was asked if he needed any assistance or a ride to any location of his choice, but he refused all offers for help and agreed to leave the property.

A man on Cemetery Avenue told police an unknown black male wearing all black rang his doorbell. When he went to the door the unknown man instructed him to open the door. The man refused and went to the kitchen and saw two other unknown black males wearing all black through his window. The unknown men appeared to be hiding. He then notified officers. Officers attempted to find the men but were unsuccessful. The man asked for his residence be placed on the watch list for two weeks.