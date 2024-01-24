Latest Headlines

County Commission Approves School Maintenance Projects

  • Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a list of school maintenance projects submitted by the county schools.

The list was necessary after the commission earlier cut the school funding request by $6 million - a move criticized by several board members.

Tucker McClendon of the office of County Mayor Weston Wamp earlier said the $6 million would be used as part of an upcoming county bond issue and would generate up to $65 million to provide for school repairs. He said dealing with county school building facility needs is a major priority of the Wamp administration.

Here is the list:

Bess T. Shepherd gym roof 50,000

Central High paving repairs 50,000

Clifton Hills gym, kitchen, library roof 320,000

CSLA athletic/ band room improvements 100,000

East Hamilton Middle softball field drainage 50,000

East Ridge High boiler 200,000

East Ridge Middle boiler 100,000

East Side Elementary chiller 380,000

Hardy chiller 380,000

Lookout Valley High boiler 150,000

Normal Park Lower security upgrade 190,000

Normal Park Upper security upgrade 120,000

Ooltewah High chiller 380,000

Rivermont Elementary partial roof 108,000

Sale Creek locker room/ office roof 200,000

Sequoyah building A roof repair 25,000

Soddy High paving 245,000

Soddy High press box repair 40,000

Soddy High Old Gym paving 250,000

Total $3,338,000

Also added by the commission was $350,000 for an HVAC system at Hixson High School.

During the session, Commissioner Joe Graham asked that a text from Supt. Justin Robertson relating to the maintenance items be read aloud.

Supt. Robertson said at the time he wrote the text he was sitting in a waiting room while it wife was undergoing surgery.

